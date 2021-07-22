The system can be expanded to a capacity of up to 25 kW. Its creator - U.S.-based start-up EcoFlow - has already collected almost €4 million on the Kickstarter crowdfunding platform for its portable power supply solution.From pv magazine Germany U.S.-based start-up EcoFlow this week presented its latest portable battery, for which it started a crowdfunding campaign on its Kickstarter platform. According to the Californian company, the EcoFlow Delta Pro system can be expanded to a capacity of up to 25 kWh and can be fully charged in less than two hours. The device is claimed to be the first battery ...

