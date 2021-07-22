Anzeige
Donnerstag, 22.07.2021
Bahnbrechend! – Neue Behandlungsmethode und eine “tickende Zeitbombe”
WKN: A14Y6F ISIN: US02079K3059 
Tradegate
22.07.21
15:14 Uhr
2.162,50 Euro
+1,00
+0,05 %
22.07.2021
Virtusa Corporation: Virtusa Wins Google Cloud 2020 Specialization Partner of the Year for Cloud Migration Award

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., July 22, 2021, a global provider of digital strategy, digital engineering, and IT services and solutions that help clients change and disrupt markets through innovation engineering, today announced that it has received the 2020 Google Cloud Specialization Partner of the Year for Cloud Migration award. Virtusa was recognized for the company's unique expertise and success in migrating enterprise customers to Google Cloud.

Over the past year, Virtusa has consistently demonstrated excellence in building foundational architectures and then migrating thousands of customer workloads from either on-premises or other cloud providers to Google Cloud's platform. To do so, Virtusa evaluated customers' IT infrastructures through its industry expertise lens and the company's Digital Transformation Studio. The proprietary platform and approach merge Virtusa's engineering tools, reusable industry assets, and certified agile teams to increase the delivery speed and reduce the costs of business-critical digital transformation projects. Combined with its large-scale cloud migration implementation history for clients, Virtusa built a comprehensive roadmap to secure Google Cloud migration efforts while reducing the associated time and costs.

"We're proud and excited to be named the Google Cloud Specialization Partner of the Year for Cloud Migration," said Raymond Hennings, Executive Vice President, Virtusa. "This award recognizes our incredible achievement in providing exceptional service and enabling customer success by innovating and building infrastructure performance, agility, and cost optimization for Google Cloud solutions. Our team's ability to migrate clients onto Google Cloud at a high pace and cost-effectively is second to none."

"Google Cloud Specializations recognize partner excellence and proven customer success in a particular product area or industry," said Carolee Gearhart, Global Channel Chief at Google Cloud. "Based on proven, repeatable customer success and strong technical capabilities, we're delighted to recognize Virtusa as the Cloud Migration Specialization Partner of the Year."
Other Virtusa cloud tools and services include technology consulting, Cloud Foundation, cloud platform migration, cloud-native application development, data modernization, workplace transformation and cloud managed services.

To learn more about Virtusa's Cloud Migration expertise, please visit: virtusa.com/services/cloud/cloud-migration

About Virtusa
Virtusa Corporation is a global provider of digital business strategy, digital engineering, and information technology (IT) services and solutions that help clients change, disrupt, and unlock new value through innovative engineering. Virtusa serves Global 2000 companies in Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Communications, Media, Entertainment, Travel, Manufacturing, and Technology industries.

Virtusa helps clients grow their business with innovative products and services that create operational efficiency using digital labor, future-proof operational and IT platforms, and rationalization and modernization of IT applications infrastructure. This is achieved through a unique approach blending deep contextual expertise, empowered agile teams, and measurably better engineering to create holistic solutions that drive the business forward at unparalleled velocity enabled by a culture of cooperative disruption.

Virtusa is a registered trademark of Virtusa Corporation. All other company and brand names may be trademarks or service marks of their respective holders.


