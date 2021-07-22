CloudTruth Raises $5.25 Million To Solve Cloud Configuration Issues For Software Developers And CloudOps Teams

Company acquires secrets management startup Tuono as it looks to conquer cloud configuration complexity

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2021 / CloudTruth , a unified configuration management company, announced today it has raised $5.25 million in seed funding led by Glasswing Ventures and Gutbrain Ventures , with additional funding from Stage 1 Ventures and York IE . The Seed Series will be used to further develop the company's disruptive offering that helps software developers and CloudOps teams increase uptime, improve security and eliminate cloud configuration risks resulting from decentralized and distributed deployment and settings. CloudTruth also announced the acquisition of Tuono , a cloud secrets management startup as it looks to unify and simplify access and visibility into companies' infrastructure, application, and secrets configuration data.

The average midsize enterprise has more than 5,000 cloud configuration settings. Ensuring these parameters are up-to-date is critical as configuration continues to become more distributed and decentralized. This leads to an exponential increase in the number of settings touched by each deployment, the number of people interacting with configuration settings, and the lack of a single record of truth to describe a company's entire system. Industry studies suggest that more than 75% of outages are the result of cloud misconfigurations. And the problem is getting worse. A typical midsize company adds at least three new cloud systems every year.

"Cloud configuration errors keep CTOs up at night, and rightfully so," said Greg Arnette, CEO, CloudTruth. "We're fixing that problem by giving companies increased visibility and unified control, providing access to all cloud and application configuration data in one place. We support this by providing a low code, unified configuration management solution that accelerates teams and ensures consistency. We are excited to announce our funding, and welcome Tuono CTO Jesse St. Laurent, architects Jim King, Mike Healey, Michael Stack and the Tuono team as we look to conquer the complexities of cloud configuration."

CloudTruth unifies access and visibility into companies' infrastructure, application, and secrets configuration data. CloudTruth's API, CLI, and GUI enable companies to manage their parameters, templates, environment variables, and secrets from one central location.

Tuono provides comprehensive enterprise cloud automation, including secrets management, role-based access control, versioning, and audit logging. Tuono's technology plays a key role in CloudTruth's unified configuration management platform by helping CloudOps teams better define and manage their cloud infrastructure services.

'CloudTruth is solving a problem many fast-growing CloudOps teams face to help manage configuration complexity,' said Matthew Zeier, Sr. Director, Production Engineering & Operations at Lacework.

CloudTruth was founded by longtime tech veterans Greg Arnette and Matt Conway. Most recently, Arnette was the founder and CTO of Sonian, which was acquired by Barracuda Networks. Conway was previously the founder of Simply Genius and the CTO of Backupify, which was acquired by Datto.

"Inadequate cloud configuration controls and oversight, exponentially increasing APIs, and a lack of cloud security expose companies of all sizes to major risks," said Rudina Seseri, Founder and Managing Partner at Glasswing Ventures. "We are delighted to have brought CloudTruth and Tuono together, two synergistic and disruptive companies, to address these preventable threats. This merger and the financing round will power the creation of a unique configuration and automation platform, purpose-built to address the needs of today's cloud configuration complexities."

ABOUT CLOUDTRUTH

CloudTruth is a unified configuration management company that unifies access and visibility into companies' infrastructure, application, and secrets configuration data. By leveraging CloudTruth's API, CLI, and GUI, companies can manage their parameters, templates, environment variables, and secrets, all from one central location. Software developers and CloudOps teams rely on CloudTruth to ensure uptime, security, and team velocity. Visit cloudtruth.com.

