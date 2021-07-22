Solera National Bancorp, Inc.: Solera National Bancorp Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Quarterly earnings continue to soar topping $4.0 million, pre-tax.

LAKEWOOD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2021 / Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (OTC PINK:SLRK) ("Company"), the holding company for Solera National Bank ("Bank"), a business-focused bank primarily serving the Denver metropolitan area, today reported financial results for the second quarter and first half of 2021.

Highlights for the quarter and six-months ended June 30, 2021 include:

Pre-tax, pre-provision income climbed to a new record during second quarter 2021 at $4.0 million compared to $3.2 million for first quarter 2021.

YTD net income was up 157% at $5.07 million for the six-months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $1.97 million for the six-months ended June 30, 2020.

Cost of funds remained consistent at 19 basis points for both the second quarter and year-to-date 2021; this is a 54%, or 22 basis point, improvement over the 0.41% cost of funds for the six-months ended June 30, 2020.

The Company's impressive efficiency ratio remained stable throughout first half of 2021 averaging 33.8% for the six-months ended June 30, 2021.

Traditional gross loans continued their controlled growth increasing 7%, or $21.5 million, during the second quarter 2021.

Noninterest-bearing deposits climbed 23%, or $62.3 million, quarter-over-quarter and $146.7 million, or 78%, year-over-year ending June 30, 2021 at $334.6 million.

Asset quality remained healthy with a modest level of criticized assets of 3.49% of total assets. However, nonperforming assets worsened to 1.28% of total assets as of June 30, 2021.

Return on average assets of 2.26% for the three months ended June 30, 2021, was impressive but inflated by $462,000 of gains on the sales of securities and virtually no provision for loan losses recorded. Net of the securities gains, ROAA would have been approximately 1.92%.

Return on average equity was similarly impacted by the aforementioned items allowing the metric to accelerate to 23.8% for the three-months ended June 30, 2021 compared to 16.5% for the linked quarter. Similarly, net of the securities gains, ROAE would have been approximately 20.19%.

For the six-months ended June 30, 2021, the Company reported net income of $5.07 million, or $1.18 per share, compared to $1.97 million, or $0.48 per share, for the six-months ended June 30, 2020. Martin P. May, President and CEO, commented: "Solera had yet another quarter of exciting results to share with our stockholders. Franchise value continues to make meaningful strides forward and I'm proud that the team's unwavering dedication to taking care of our customers is being displayed so clearly in our results."

Operational Highlights

Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses was $5.00 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to $3.74 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and $2.55 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses for the six-months ended June 30, 2021 of $8.74 million increased $4.0 million, or 84%, from the same prior year period. This improvement was partially aided by lower provision expense ($400,000 less) and an increase in interest and fee income earned on Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans ($1.82 million higher).

Year-over-year rates on loans are down, but loan growth has led to a $1.22 million, or 24%, increase in interest and fees on traditional loans for the first six-months of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020. Further contributing to the growth in net interest income was the $159,000 decline in interest expense for the first six-months of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020 despite the $126.7 million increase in total deposits during this time.

For the six-months ended June 30, 2021, net interest margin increased 18 basis points to 3.84% from 3.66% for the six-months ended June 30, 2020. Mr. May commented: "The improvement in the Bank's net interest margin comes exclusively from the progress made on cost of funds, which declined 54% year-over-year. Without this progress, the Bank would be experiencing margin compression due to the low interest rate environment and the extremely competitive market for high-quality borrowers, which are demanding low interest rates." For the second quarter 2021, net interest margin was 3.88%, up 9 basis points from 3.79% for the linked quarter, and up 38 basis points from 3.50% for second quarter 2020.

Total noninterest income in second quarter 2021 was $929,000 compared to $368,000 for the linked quarter. The increase in second quarter 2021 was due to gains on the sale of investment securities totaling $462,000 compared to $48,000 for first quarter 2021. Additionally, customer service and other fees improved 71% quarter-over-quarter, from $206,000 for first quarter 2021 to $353,000 for second quarter 2021 due to the increased number of customers serviced by the Bank and expanded product offerings. For the six-months ended June 30, 2021, noninterest income was $1.30 million, a $604,000 improvement over the $693,000 earned during the first six months of 2020.

Total noninterest expense in second quarter 2021 was $1.92 million, compared with $1.51 million for first quarter 2021. For the six-months ended June 30, 2021, total noninterest expense was $3.42 million compared with $2.94 million for the same prior-year period. The increases are the result of franchise growth creating a need for additional resources, primarily personnel, and higher costs directly correlated with more customers. Noninterest expenses have remained well managed throughout the Bank's rapid growth, at 1.68% of average assets (excluding PPP loans) for the six-months ended June 30, 2021 compared to 1.99% for the six-months ended June 30, 2020.

The Company's second quarter 2021 efficiency ratio (noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income) remained notable at 35.06% compared to 32.26% for the linked quarter. The efficiency ratio for the six-months ended June 30, 2021 was a marked improvement at 33.77% compared to 47.75% for the six-months ended June 30, 2020.

The Company's income tax expense is approximately 23%, which is a combined rate of 21% for Federal and approximately 4% for State, aided by tax concessions on tax-exempt securities.

Balance Sheet Review and Asset Quality Strength

Total assets of $531.99 million at June 30, 2021 declined 3%, or $19.13 million from $551.12 million at March 31, 2021 and increased 35%, or $136.79 million from $395.20 million at June 30, 2020. The decrease compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to the net decline in PPP loans as forgiveness outpaced new originations. During second quarter 2021, the Bank funded 78 new PPP loans totaling $5.87 million and received forgiveness on 243 PPP loans totaling $43.80 million. This decline was partially offset by growth in the Bank's traditional loan portfolio of $21.48 million. Total asset growth from June 30, 2020 to June 30, 2021 consisted of PPP loans ($108.97 million), a 50% expansion in traditional loans ($107.02 million), additions to the investment portfolio ($18.81 million) and a $4.71 million increase in premises and equipment primarily for a corporate jet.

The allowance for loan and lease losses (ALLL) at June 30, 2021 was unchanged from the linked quarter at $5.50 million, or 1.67% of gross traditional loans, compared to 1.79% of gross traditional loans at March 31, 2021, and $3.77 million, or 1.72% of gross loans at June 30, 2020. Total criticized assets of $18.59 million at June 30, 2021 remained relatively flat compared to the linked quarter, $18.29 million at March 31, 2021 and increased from $13.72 million at June 30, 2020. Criticized assets to total assets remain manageable at 3.49% of total assets as of June 30, 2021 compared to 3.47% as of June 30, 2020. Non-performing loans increased from $955,000 to $6.80 million at June 30, 2021. Ms. Melissa K. Larkin, Chief Financial Officer noted: "Ironically, this change was the primary driver behind a flat ALLL for the quarter, despite the increase in the size the Bank's traditional loan portfolio. When a loan moves to nonaccrual, a specific impairment test is required by GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles). Since this particular loan is well secured, the specific reserve calculation was less than that applied under the pooled analysis and led to the reduction in the Bank's ALLL as a percentage of gross loans for second quarter 2021."

Total investment securities available-for-sale declined to $73.31 million at June 30, 2021 compared to $74.07 million at March 31, 2021 and increased from $58.50 million at June 30, 2020. Held-to-maturity investment securities were essentially unchanged from the linked quarter at $10.42 million and increased $4.01 million from June 30, 2020. For the six-months ended June 30, 2021, the Company realized $510,000 in gains on the sale of $18.51 million in corporate and municipal bonds.

Total deposits at June 30, 2021 were $467.47 million compared to $445.18 million at March 31, 2021 and $340.72 million at June 30, 2020. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits of $334.62 million, which represent 72% of total deposits, at June 30, 2021 increased $62.33 million, or 23%, versus the linked quarter, and increased $146.74 million from $187.88 million at June 30, 2020. Most other funding sources including short-term borrowings, time deposits and savings and money market deposits declined during second quarter 2021. The majority of these funds were short-term sources used to help fund the volume of PPP loans originated by the Bank and have declined, as expected, given the influx of cash as PPP loans have been forgiven.

Commercial and residential loans past due have remained inconsequential for all periods presented, with the only notable past dues coming from the student loan participation pool. $2.06 million of the student loan participation pool were 30 days+ past due at June 30, 2021. This was down slightly from $2.41 million 30 days+ past due at March 31, 2021. Of the $2.06 million past due, $1.19 million were 90 days+ past due as of June 30, 2021. The student loans are backed by an approximately 97.5% guarantee of the U.S. Treasury under the Higher Education Act of 1965. This guarantee includes all principal and interest so net credit losses in this portfolio are expected to be minimal. Additionally, the Bank purchased the pool at a discount resulting in the Bank's maximum exposure to credit losses slightly less than 1%.

Capital Strength

The Company's capital ratios continue to be well in excess of the highest required regulatory benchmark levels. Last year, the Bank elected to adopt the community bank leverage ratio (CBLR) as allowed by federal banking agencies for qualified institutions. The CBLR provides for a simple measure of capital adequacy and is calculated by taking Tier 1 capital divided by average total assets for the quarter. Solera calculates the CBLR using Bank-only financial statements. As of June 30, 2021, the Bank's CBLR was 9.6%, which is above the required 9% minimum to qualify for using this simplified method. The Bank's CBLR was 10.1% at March 31, 2021 and 11.0% at June 30, 2020. The declining trend is a direct result of asset growth. Removing PPP loans from the Bank's balance sheet, the Bank's CBLR would have been 12.4% at June 30, 2021, 13.1% at March 31, 2021 and 13.3% at June 30, 2020.

Tangible book value per share, including accumulated other comprehensive income, was $12.60 at June 30, 2021 compared to $11.40 at March 31, 2021, and $10.47 at June 30, 2020. Total stockholders' equity was $54.16 million at June 30, 2021 compared to $48.92 million at March 31, 2021 and $43.40 million at June 30, 2020. Total stockholders' equity at June 30, 2021 included an accumulated other comprehensive gain of $1.58 million compared to a loss of $512,000 at March 31, 2021 and a gain of $1.02 million at June 30, 2020. The fair value of the Bank's available-for-sale investment portfolio increased as of June 30, 2021 due to a drop in longer-term interest rates.

The Company's retained earnings continued to increase, reaching $13.79 million at June 30, 2021, a 190% increase from $4.75 million at June 30, 2020.

Annual Meeting

Ms. Larkin commented: "The Company's Annual Meeting material should be arriving via mail in mid-August. Please be sure to review the material and vote. The meeting will be held at the Bank's main location, 319 S. Sheridan Blvd. Lakewood, CO. Shareholders are invited to attend in person but may also vote electronically. We are grateful for your continued support of Solera."

About Solera National Bancorp, Inc.

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 to organize and serve as the holding company for Solera National Bank, which opened for business in September 2007. Solera National Bank is a community bank serving the needs of emerging businesses and real estate investors. At the core of Solera National Bank is welcoming, attentive and respectful customer service, a focus on supporting a diverse economy, and a passion to serve our community through service, education and volunteerism. For more information, please visit http://www.SoleraBank.com.

This press release contains statements that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The statements contained in this release, which are not historical facts and that relate to future plans or projected results of Solera National Bancorp, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary, Solera National Bank, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, anticipated or implied. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. Readers of this release are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contacts: Martin P. May, President & CEO (303) 937-6422 and Melissa K. Larkin, EVP & CFO (303) 937-6423

**FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW**

SOLERA NATIONAL BANCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited) ($000s) 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 ASSETS









Cash and due from banks $ 2,525 $ 2,418 $ 4,384 $ 2,339 $ 4,016 Federal funds sold 2,700 2,000 6,200 6,000 1,100 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 880 828 807 824 792 Investment securities, available-for-sale 73,308 74,074 52,877 42,225 58,503 Investment securities, held-to-maturity 10,421 10,420 10,418 10,416 6,414 FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank stocks, at cost 2,330 2,766 1,322 1,256 1,256 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, gross 97,172 135,102 73,705 93,372 93,682 Net deferred (fees)/expenses, PPP loans (3,118 ) (3,781 ) (1,520 ) (2,328 ) (2,707 ) Net PPP loans 94,054 131,321 72,185 91,044 90,975 Traditional loans, gross 328,633 307,304 271,184 238,400 219,818 Net deferred (fees)/expenses, traditional loans (688 ) (850 ) (782 ) (764 ) (619 ) Allowance for loan and lease losses (5,500 ) (5,500 ) (4,900 ) (4,124 ) (3,773 ) Net traditional loans 322,445 300,954 265,502 233,512 215,426 Premises and equipment, net 13,019 13,093 13,155 8,287 8,310 Accrued interest receivable 2,080 2,444 1,886 1,855 1,450 Bank-owned life insurance 4,989 4,963 4,937 4,910 4,883 Other assets 3,241 5,839 2,119 2,010 2,073 TOTAL ASSETS $ 531,992 $ 551,120 $ 435,792 $ 404,678 $ 395,198 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 334,620 $ 272,288 $ 235,172 $ 210,496 $ 187,876 Interest-bearing demand deposits 15,979 15,487 12,576 8,961 9,234 Savings and money market deposits 89,223 107,202 83,399 61,143 65,460 Time deposits 27,647 50,207 50,999 59,089 78,150 Total deposits 467,469 445,184 382,146 339,689 340,720

Accrued interest payable 41 54 50 68 84 Short-term borrowings 4,735 34,133 - 14,000 5,000 Long-term FHLB borrowings 4,000 4,000 4,000 4,000 4,000 Accounts payable and other liabilities 1,589 18,828 1,566 941 1,993 TOTAL LIABILITIES 477,834 502,199 387,762 358,698 351,797

Common stock 43 43 43 43 41 Additional paid-in capital 38,748 38,668 38,518 38,518 37,587 Retained earnings 13,786 10,722 8,718 6,870 4,753 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) gain 1,581 (512 ) 751 549 1,020 TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 54,158 48,921 48,030 45,980 43,401 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 531,992 $ 551,120 $ 435,792 $ 404,678 $ 395,198

SOLERA NATIONAL BANCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended ($000s, except per share data) 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 6/30/2021 6/30/2020 Interest and dividend income













Interest and fees on traditional loans $ 3,298 $ 3,005 $ 2,792 $ 2,596 $ 2,485 $ 6,303 $ 5,082 Interest and fees on PPP loans 1,259 986 1,027 616 426 2,245 426 Investment securities 647 533 411 388 414 1,180 703 Dividends on bank stocks 29 26 15 15 15 55 32 Other 3 3 3 3 4 6 102 Total interest income 5,236 4,553 4,248 3,618 3,344 9,789 6,345 Interest expense Deposits 200 174 187 221 257 374 547 FHLB & Fed borrowings 33 31 18 19 33 64 50 Total interest expense 233 205 205 240 290 438 597 Net interest income 5,003 4,348 4,043 3,378 3,054 9,351 5,748 Provision for loan and lease losses 5 605 782 355 504 610 1,010 Net interest income after

provision for loan and lease losses 4,998 3,743 3,261 3,023 2,550 8,741 4,738 Noninterest income Customer service and other fees 353 206 135 103 104 559 184 Other income 114 114 115 118 100 228 215 Gain on sale of loan - - 84 - - - - Gain on sale of securities 462 48 316 866 279 510 294 Total noninterest income 929 368 650 1,087 483 1,297 693 Noninterest expense Employee compensation and benefits 1,085 811 891 878 918 1,896 1,807 Occupancy 165 155 106 109 104 320 205 Professional fees 65 56 34 35 29 121 94 Other general and administrative 603 484 383 407 422 1,087 829 Total noninterest expense 1,918 1,506 1,414 1,429 1,473 3,424 2,935 Net Income Before Taxes $ 4,009 $ 2,605 $ 2,497 $ 2,681 $ 1,560 $ 6,614 $ 2,496 Income Tax Expense 945 601 649 564 314 1,546 527 Net Income $ 3,064 $ 2,004 $ 1,848 $ 2,117 $ 1,246 $ 5,068 $ 1,969

Income Per Share $ 0.71 $ 0.47 $ 0.43 $ 0.51 $ 0.30 $ 1.18 $ 0.48 Tangible Book Value Per Share $ 12.60 $ 11.40 $ 11.23 $ 10.75 $ 10.47 $ 12.60 $ 10.47 WA Shares outstanding 4,298,634 4,291,286 4,276,953 4,175,504 4,143,620 4,294,815 4,143,620 Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Income $ 4,014 $ 3,210 $ 3,279 $ 3,036 $ 2,064 $ 7,224 $ 3,506 Net Interest Margin 3.88 % 3.79 % 4.04 % 3.55 % 3.50 % 3.84 % 3.66 % Cost of Funds 0.19 % 0.19 % 0.22 % 0.27 % 0.35 % 0.19 % 0.41 % Efficiency Ratio 35.06 % 32.26 % 32.94 % 39.71 % 45.21 % 33.77 % 47.75 % Return on Average Assets 2.26 % 1.62 % 1.76 % 2.12 % 1.43 % 2.00 % 1.21 % Return on Average Equity 23.78 % 16.54 % 15.73 % 18.95 % 11.71 % 20.12 % 9.40 % Community Bank Leverage Ratio (CBLR) 9.6 % 10.1 % 11.3 % 11.4 % 11.0 %

Asset Quality: Non-performing loans to gross loans 2.07 % 0.31 % 0.36 % 0.41 % 0.46 % Non-performing assets to total assets 1.28 % 0.17 % 0.22 % 0.24 % 0.25 % Allowance for loan losses to gross traditional loans 1.67 % 1.79 % 1.81 % 1.73 % 1.72 %

Criticized loans/assets: Special mention $ 7,018 $ 6,665 $ 7,730 $ 13,300 $ 4,572 Substandard: Accruing 4,772 10,666 10,709 6,911 7,570 Substandard: Nonaccrual 6,796 955 970 987 1,002 Doubtful - - - - - Total criticized loans $ 18,586 $ 18,286 $ 19,409 $ 21,198 $ 13,144 Other real estate owned - - - - - Investment securities - - - 576 577 Total criticized assets $ 18,586 $ 18,286 $ 19,409 $ 21,774 $ 13,721 Criticized assets to total assets 3.49 % 3.32 % 4.45 % 5.38 % 3.47 %



