Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technology, digital signage, and software solutions, today announced that the San Vicente de Paúl School (Limpias, Cantabria, Spain) successfully implemented the Clevertouch IMPACT interactive displays in secondary classrooms.

In its ongoing endeavor to improve teaching and learning experiences, San Vicente de Paúl School implemented Clevertouch IMPACT interactive displays with the assistance of Clevertouch partner, Charmex AV Technology and distributor Elematica de Cantabria. A number of features impressed Director Antonio Medina and San Vicente school staff, including the ability for the IMPACT to recognize handwriting and math formulas to boost collaboration, Cleverstore which gives teachers hundreds of choices of educational apps to support student learning, and Snowflake software which provides access to the Snowflake Lesson Community.

Medina commented, "These (IMPACT interactive displays) stand out for their quality and versatility and are a useful comprehension solution for the modern classroom, as they incorporate high-precision technology and offer 4K resolution."

For a full case study on The San Vicente de Paúl School, please visit Boxlight or Clevertouch.

