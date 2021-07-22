Anzeige
Bahnbrechend! – Neue Behandlungsmethode und eine "tickende Zeitbombe"
WKN: 533993 ISIN: SE0000381840 Ticker-Symbol: FGS 
Stuttgart
22.07.21
14:12 Uhr
0,514 Euro
+0,002
+0,39 %
GlobeNewswire
22.07.2021 | 15:17
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Observationsstatusen för Feelgood Svenska Aktiebolag (publ) uppdateras / The observation status for Feelgood Svenska Aktiebolag (publ) is updated (149/21)

Den 8 juni 2021 gavs aktierna i Feelgood Svenska Aktiebolag (publ) ("Bolaget")
observationsstatus med hänvisning till ett budpliktserbjudande från Terveystalo
Healthcare Oy ("Terveystalo") till aktieägarna i Bolaget. 

Den 13 juli 2021 offentliggjorde Terveystalo ett pressmeddelande med
information om att Terveystalo uppnått kontroll över drygt 96 procent av
aktierna i Bolaget. Av pressmeddelandet framgick vidare att Terveystalo
påkallat tvångsinlösen av resterande aktier i Bolaget samt föreslagit en
avnotering av Bolagets aktier från Nasdaq Stockholm. 

Den 20 juli 2021 mottog Nasdaq Stockholm AB från Bolaget en ansökan om
avnotering av Bolagets aktier från Nasdaq Stockholm. 

Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan en emittents finansiella instrument
ges observationsstatus om emittenten ansökt om avnotering av dessa. 

Med hänvisning till ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att uppdatera
observationsstatusen för aktierna i Feelgood Svenska Aktiebolag (publ) (FEEL,
ISIN-kod SE0000381840, orderboks-ID 5053). 

On June 8, 2021, the shares in Feelgood Svenska Aktiebolag (publ) (the
"Company") were given observation status with reference to a mandatory public
offer from Terveystalo Healthcare Oy ("Terveystalo") to the shareholders in the
Company. 

On July 13, 2021, Terveystalo issued a press release with information that
Terveystalo had achieved control of over 96 percent of the shares in the
Company. The press release further stated that Terveystalo had initiated
compulsory redemption of the remaining shares in the Company and also proposed
a delisting of the Company's shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. 

On July 20, 2021, Nasdaq Stockholm AB received an application from the Company
for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. 

The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer's financial instruments may
be given observation status if the issuer has applied to have them removed from
trading. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the
observation status for the shares in Feelgood Svenska Aktiebolag (publ) (FEEL,
ISIN code SE0000381840, order book ID 5053). 

För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta
Bolagsövervakningen på telefon 08-405 70 50. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
