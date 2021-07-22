Brentwood, Tennessee--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2021) - IntellaTriage, a leading provider of after-hours nurse-based triage and telehealth solutions, today announced the addition of Rob Queener as Vice President of Operations. Queener will preside over all non-clinical operations at the Company, ensuring the development and implementation of efficient, cost-effective systems that will drive IntellaTriage's financial and patient care objectives.
Key Takeaways:
- IntellaTriage, a leading provider of after-hours, nurse-based triage and telehealth solutions, has added Rob Queener as its new VP of Operations.
- In this role, Queener will preside over all non-clinical operations at the company to help drive IntellaTriage's financial and patient care objectives.
- The addition of Queener comes at a pivotal time in the hospice and home health space as providers seek innovative staffing solutions to the ever-growing workforce shortage.
Founded in 2008, IntellaTriage is the nation's leading provider of after-hours nurse triage and telehealth solutions for hospice and home health providers, hospitals, physician groups, health plans, and specialty practices. Through customized protocols and cloud-based technology, IntellaTriage provides access to licensed, registered nurses 24 hours a day, seven days a week. As an integrated partner, IntellaTriage improves the patient experience, while reducing nurse burnout and providing quality after-hours care. Learn more at intellatriage.com.
