Debra Johnston - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices GA Properties: Top Atlanta Luxury Realtor, Debra Johnston, Lists a Rare 7-Acre Modern Buckhead Estate

Luxury Atlanta Realtor, Debra Johnston, offers a unique 7-bedroom new construction estate with architecture and design by Greg Busch.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2021 / Debra Johnston of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties presents an incredibly rare modern luxury estate on a stunning 7-acre lot in Buckhead, Atlanta offered for $9,800,000. This transitional new construction estate offers original architecture and design from Greg Busch and his esteemed team of architects, making it a unique luxury space with a combination of careful detail and modern technology. Completed in 2021 and designed for open living, 4725 Northside Drive features high ceilings, large rooms, unique arched entryways, and custom iron windows and doors that bring the outside in so the beautiful backyard views can be enjoyed from nearly every room.

Rich and captivating modern designs, coupled with the latest in home automation and technology, take center stage throughout, making the perfect backdrop for entertaining as well as daily living. Multiple oversized doors that open-up to outdoor lounge areas and the pool create a transitional indoor/outdoor vibe. With a beautifully designed kitchen featuring stone countertops and several dining spaces, including an area for dining al fresco, every meal is instantly transformed into a luxury experience. At 15,000 square feet of living space, it is no surprise that this massive estate offers 7 open and attractively designed bedrooms paired with 9 impressive contemporary bathrooms.

Across this grand acreage, there are a plethora of outdoor attractions that make it an ideal space for entertaining guests and parties of all sizes. The private outdoor recreation areas provide a long list of offerings including a beautiful spring-fed pond with water features and dock, a large pool with plenty of space for lounging both inside and outside of the elegant pool house, and a series of trails that encourage exploration of the expansive acreage. Pairing this with the impressive outdoor kitchen and sports courts, it is the ultimate entertaining masterpiece.

There are also additional recreational opportunities inside. An indoor lap pool, a gym, movie theater, and a large beautifully designed sports court, a bowling alley, and modern indoor bar are just some of the features that make this property so unique. Also rare is the whole house generator, 6-car garage, and included guest apartment, which is also ideal for an au pair suite, that guarantees there is always room for visitors, friends, and family.

For business and leisure, there is a library just waiting to be filled with books, as well as technology spaces, and an office that offers an open design. With three fireplaces on the property, finding the right place to read or relax is always easy and enjoyable.

Carefully designed to provide a luxury living experience within private and peaceful grounds, this property is ideal for those who like to work hard before stepping away to enjoy themselves with its nearly endless list of recreational offerings. To learn more about this extraordinary opportunity to own on 7-acres, please click here .

About Debra Johnston

Debra Johnston is one of Atlanta's top luxury agents with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Georgia Properties and is a current Chairman Circle Diamond Member for the past 4 consecutive years. She is also the #1 individual agent in the Buckhead Office of Berkshire Hathaway for the past seven consecutive years. She continues to surpass client expectations as demonstrated in her sales volume performance for over 17 years in Atlanta's luxury market serving her extensive clientele network.

Debra uniquely differentiates herself as a leader utilizing her proprietary cutting-edge marketing strategy to get her listings mass exposure through this distinctive and unique complementary blend of press-marketing, search engine optimization, and technology coupled with superb video production and photography. The result is maximum exposure for her client's homes by featuring them on high-authority channels like Yahoo Finance, Reuters, Bloomberg, FOX, ABC, NBC, and more. Debra is also an exclusive partner with The Pinnacle List and the exclusive Atlanta agent for Haute Residence magazine. These partnerships result in her clients' properties being regularly showcased in both selective print and online features. She is known as a Luxury Agent social media influencer by utilizing her YouTube channel with viral luxury real estate videos that engage with millions, her genuine enthusiasm for luxury real estate, and for her professionalism and confidentiality providing top customer service. With over seventeen years of experience in the luxury market, Debra is a leader in Atlanta's luxury real estate field and consistently delivers uncompromising professionalism and ultimately a positive experience for her clients. Debra continues to surpass the luxury real estate competition in Atlanta while delivering exceptional service each and every time.

To find out more about the opportunity to own one of Atlanta's premier luxury properties, please view Debra Johnston's website at https://debraajohnston.com or her YouTube Channel at https://www.youtube.com/Debrajvideos .

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties is one of the largest and most successful real estate organizations in the country with over 1550 associates in 23 local offices. Led by president and CEO, Dan Forsman, the organization offers a full suite of real estate services including residential real estate, luxury real estate, new homes services, condo/ high-rise services, commercial real estate, corporate relocation, property management, mortgage lending, title and settlement services, home warranties and insurance. Berkshire Hathaway has been recognized as one of the most respected and admired companies in the world. Their strategy is to redefine the real estate experience with a new level of quality and innovation.

Debra Johnston - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices GA Properties, Atlanta Luxury real estate

Your Dreams | My Mission

Address: 3500 Lenox Road NE #300, Atlanta, Georgia 30326

Contact Name: Debra Johnston

Website: https://www.debraajohnston.com

Email: debra.johnston@bhhsgeorgia.com

Phone: (404) 312-1959

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/Debrajvideos

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/debrajohnstonrealtor

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/iamdebrajohnston_luxuryrealtor

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/debrajohnston

