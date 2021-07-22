SPYR, Inc.: SPYR Technologies Announces Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2021 / SPYR, Inc. dba SPYR Technologies (OTCQB:SPYR), a technology company that through its subsidiary, Applied MagiX, Inc., develops and resells Apple® ecosystem compatible products with an emphasis on the growing multi-billion-dollar smart home market, is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares have begun trading on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") under the ticker symbol "SPYR".

"Up-listing our shares to the OTCQB Venture Market is an important step that will help increase our exposure and visibility to a larger investor base and should give our investors more confidence in SPYR, knowing that the Company meets the more stringent requirements of the OTC Markets Group, Inc. to be included in that Market," commented James Thompson, CEO, President & General Counsel of SPYR Technologies. "This is a significant corporate milestone that further demonstrates our commitment to increasing our investor base, increasing our capital development and providing enhanced shareholder value."

The OTCQB Venture Market is for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQB Venture Market listing, companies must meet a number of eligibility, reporting and verification requirements including being current in their financial reporting, passing a minimum bid price test, and undergoing an annual company verification and management certification process. Investors can learn more about SPYR and AppliedMagiX at: https://ir.spyr.com/.

About SPYR Technologies

SPYR Technologies (SPYR) is a technology company which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Applied MagiX Inc., operates in the "Internet of Things" (IoT) market, develops and resells Apple® ecosystem compatible products with an emphasis on the growing multi-billion-dollar smart home market. SPYR continues to identify and target acquisitions that will grow its footprint in the industry and expand the products it offers consumers, including companies developing artificial intelligence (AI) and smart-technology products.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance or guarantee that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words like "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties, including but not limited to: adverse economic conditions, competition, adverse federal, state and local government regulation, international governmental regulation, inadequate capital, inability to carry out research, development and commercialization plans, loss or retirement of key executives and other specific risks. To the extent that statements in this press release are not strictly historical, including statements as to revenue projections, business strategy, outlook, objectives, future milestones, plans, intentions, goals, future financial conditions, events conditioned on stockholder or other approval, or otherwise as to future events, such statements are forward-looking, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Readers are advised to review our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission that can be accessed over the Internet at the SEC's website http://www.sec.gov, as well as SPYR's website https://www.spyr.com, and SPYR's Twitter account https://twitter.com/spyrinc.

Investor Relations Contact

(303) 991-8000

ir@spyr.com

