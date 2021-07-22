Establishing a presence in the Cayman Islands, Andersen Global reinforces its existing Caribbean footprint through a Collaboration Agreement with Nelsons Law Firm.

Founded in 1994 and led by Managing Partner Steven Barrie, Nelsons Law Firm provides clients with full-service capabilities including corporate and commercial, immigration and local licensing, litigation and insolvency, private client services and trusts, property and criminal law.

"We are relationship driven and committed to providing customized, seamless services in the best interest of our clients," Steven said. "Collaborating with Andersen Global allows us to work with like-minded individuals as we continue to deliver best-in-class solutions for clients locally and internationally."

"The addition of Nelsons is complementary to our other firms in the region and their quality is evident in the work we have done with them to date," said Mark Vorsatz, Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO. "I am confident that our synergy will result in independent, integrated client solutions."

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 8,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 281 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

