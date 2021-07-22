BEIJING, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This year marks the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). China Report presents stories of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.





After 20 years of development, the cooperation among its member states has covered many fields, including economics, humanities, education, etc., which has greatly benefited cross-regional communication and collaboration.

The achievements of the SCO in the past 20 years are inseparable from the efforts of its members in the early days. Grigory is a Russian diplomat. He has participated in the works of SCO since August 1, 2001. The "Shanghai Spirit" in his eyes is as important as the Bandung Principle and the Principle of Peaceful Coexistence.

Atul from India, a member state of the SCO, believes that the SCO is a great platform to work together. The SCO connects countries with different civilizations, cultures, and histories. It is very important to build bridges of friendship and trust among the SCO countries.

Since its establishment, the SCO has paid particular attention to the development of youth. Artykbaev, as a youth representative from Kyrgyzstan, mentioned that the SCO Secretariat has provided many opportunities for the youth of the member states to broaden their horizons. Youth from member states have also been providing support to the SCO Secretariat.

The establishment of the SCO has also promoted cultural and educational communications among member states. Anton from Tajikistan recalled that many SCO summits were held in his hometown, Dushanbe. These childhood memories have inspired Anton's keen interest in international relations.

Up we look at the lofty star-dotted sky, down we tread firmly on the earth. The SCO will continue to work for the welfare of the people and the development of the world under the joint efforts of its member states.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2LMQxULaf5k

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1579561/China_report_Logo.jpg

Contact: Xinchen Liu

Phone: 0086-18611556318

Email: aurora_xinchen@163.com