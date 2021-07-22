Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2021) - Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (CSE:VEGI) (OTC Pink: VGGIF) ("Boosh" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has expanded into the refrigerated section, and will begin production July 30th.

The new Chill line consists of three Heat'n Eat dishes: Chili, Mushroom Good Gravy and Sloppy Joe. The products will be distributed in Canada by UNFI, one of the largest natural food distributors in North America.





"We love providing to the marketplace 100% plant-based, non-GMO and gluten-free meals for the whole family to heat n' eat, and enjoy together," states Connie Marples, founder and president of Boosh. "To compliment our six frozen entrees, our new dishes are even more versatile and convenient to be enjoyed in a variety of ways. Each package has a QR code on it with recipe ideas. For instance, our Mushroom Good Gravy can be poured over veggies and plant-based meat for next level flavour or by adding some plant-based milk you have incredible mushroom soup. Life is busy. Convenience is key. These healthy meals are super easy to fix, taste fantastic and we believe will satisfy even the pickiest of eaters in your home."

About Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc.:

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Boosh Food (www.booshfood.com), is the gateway to experiencing high quality, non-GMO, gluten free, 100% plant-based nutritional comfort foods for the whole family. We currently offer six frozen meals which are sold throughout Canada, and now we're expanding our meals to include three refrigerated products. Boosh, good for you and good for planet earth.

