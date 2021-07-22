Echosens, a high-technology company offering the FibroScan family of products, announces the release of new guidelines from the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL), a professional association for individuals researching liver disease. These guidelines represent a significant advance for the non-invasive management of patients with liver diseases and an unprecedented level of recommendation for Echosens' solutions.

"We're very pleased that these new guidelines are very prescriptive for FibroScan parameters, positioning our technologies as the cornerstone of non-invasive tests (NIT) for the future of liver disease management-across the liver care continuum and all population groups," says Dominique Legros, Group CEO, Echosens. "As the NIT of reference, FibroScan combines standardization, clinical performance and accessibility for early patient identification, in first-line after Fib-4, either in primary care, diabetology clinic or liver clinic, and for advanced liver disease patient management, portal hypertension and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) risk stratification."

EASL guidelines highlights include:

Liver stiffness measurement (LSM) by transient elastography (TE) received support from 13 "strong recommendations" and four other recommendations or supportive statements.

Controlled attenuation parameter (CAP) is now mentioned in the guidelines, with clear cut-off for steatosis diagnosis.

Spleen stiffness measurement (SSM) is now recommended as an additional NIT to further improve risk stratification and refine the risk of high-risk varices.

Across all population groups, FibroScan was mentioned in 18 recommendations or statements, including in non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD)/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), alcoholic liver disease (ALD), hepatitis C virus, including post sustained virologic response (PSVR), primary biliary cirrhosis (PBC)/primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and autoimmune hepatitis (AIH), as well as in at-risk populations, such as patients with metabolic risk factors and/or harmful use of alcohol. All recommended cut-off values are clearly specified for LSM by TE.

Jon Gingrich, CEO, Echosens North America, says, "We're highly gratified by these new guidelines, which further demonstrate the value of FibroScan for comprehensive management of liver health in the battle against a global liver disease epidemic. EASL is a key facilitator of excellence in liver research and liver-related innovation."

About Echosens

Pioneer in its field, Echosens significantly changed the practice of liver assessment with FibroScan, the non-invasive solution for comprehensive management of liver health. FibroScan is recognized worldwide and validated by over 2,500 peer reviewed publications and 70 international guidelines. Echosens has made FibroScanavailable in over 100+ countries enabling millions of liver examinations worldwide. https://www.echosens.com/

