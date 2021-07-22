Barclays today announces the appointment of Laurent Meyer as Vice Chairman for Investment Banking Europe.

With over 28 years of investment banking experience, Laurent will focus on driving revenue growth for the Investment Banking business in Europe, with a focus on delivering M&A and Equity Capital Markets advice to clients in France and across Europe. In addition, he will work closely with Raoul Salomon, Country CEO for France, as well as Investment Banking country, product and sector teams, to maximise client opportunities across Barclays.

Laurent will join Barclays from Société Générale where he has spent the past 23 years, most recently as a Senior Banker in charge of covering and developing relationships with a large portfolio of the bank's global strategic clients. Prior to that, Laurent was Chairman of their M&A business, originating and executing numerous cross-border and public transactions. Before Société Générale, he spent five years at Deutsche Bank and Morgan Grenfell in their Corporate Finance teams. During his career, Laurent has executed a number of notable transactions for clients including ArcelorMittal, LafargeHolcim, Total, Safran, Vivendi, Accor, Edenred, Engie and Suez.

Based in Paris, Laurent will report regionally to Reid Marsh, Head of Investment Banking for Europe, Middle East and Africa, and locally to Yann Krychowski and Ghislain de Brondeau, Co-Heads of Investment Banking, France and BeLux.

Laurent's appointment is one of a series of hires made in 2021 to further strengthen Barclays' European Investment Banking franchise, including Tobias Åkermark as Head of Nordic Investment Banking and Country CEO for Sweden, Bronson Albery as Head of Real Estate Investment Banking for EMEA, and Anthony Samengo-Turner as Head of M&A for Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Reid Marsh, Head of Investment Banking, Europe, Middle East and Asia Pacific, commented: "Not only will Laurent's proven banking capabilities make him a great addition to the team and add considerable value for our clients, but the strength and breadth of his expertise will serve us well as he partners with our country, product and sector teams across the EMEA region. This appointment supports our commitment to further strengthen both our Investment Banking capabilities and our broader European franchise."

