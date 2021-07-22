Anzeige
Donnerstag, 22.07.2021
Bahnbrechend! – Neue Behandlungsmethode und eine “tickende Zeitbombe”
WKN: 533993 ISIN: SE0000381840 
Stuttgart
22.07.21
14:12 Uhr
0,514 Euro
+0,002
+0,39 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of Feelgood Svenska Aktiebolag (publ) from Nasdaq Stockholm (150/21)

Feelgood Svenska Aktiebolag (publ) has applied for its shares to be delisted
from Nasdaq Stockholm. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the
shares in Feelgood Svenska Aktiebolag (publ). 

Short name:   FEEL    
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0000381840
----------------------------
Order book ID: 5053    
----------------------------


The last day of trading will be August 6, 2021.

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
