With entries from leading technology conglomerates to financial institutions, NGOs to manufacturing firms, the 2021 Duty of Care Awards shortlist is revealed today.

The global awards recognise robust programmes and best practices in the protection of the health, safety, security and wellbeing of global workforces over the past year. The awards received entries from organisations across 29 countries and 24 industries.

This year's Head of Judges, John W.H. Denton AO, Secretary General of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) said, "On behalf of our esteemed panel of judges, I would like to congratulate each of the finalists included in this year's shortlist for their efforts in protecting the health, safety and wellbeing of their workforces. In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, these organisations embodied an unparalleled level of commitment and excellence by putting the lives and livelihoods of their workers above all else. As we build back from the pandemic, it is my sincere hope that the example set forth by these finalists will inspire others to adopt more inclusive and protective policies for their workforces."

Kai Boschmann, Executive Director of the International SOS Foundation said, "The importance of Duty of Care and the impact of employee health and wellness on business success, have been brought to the fore by the pandemic. All the entries we received are outstanding examples of the efforts organisations made over the past year that will have a long-lasting positive impact on the health, safety and wellbeing of global workforces. We look forward to announcing the winners during our summit in September 2021."

The winners, across our seven categories, will be announced at our virtual event as part of our Duty of Care Summit Awards1 taking place 21-23 September 2021. To register your interest in attending, visit http://dutyofcareawards.org/summit.

The Summit and Awards are proud to have the supporting sponsorship of the following organisations in order to make this event possible: Chubb (Gold Sponsor), CWT, Marsh,Marsh McLennan Agency (MMA) and Workplace Options (WPO).

2021 Duty of Care Awards Shortlist COVID-19 Agility Response COVID-19 Ambassador Ayala Corporation

Coca-Cola India Private Limited

Fortune Brands Home Security, Inc.

Greiner AG

INAEC Aviation Corporation

International School Bangkok (ISB)

Nanyang Technological University

Oakwood Worldwide

Randstad India

Synamedia

TechnipFMC

TÜV SÜD

Worley BlueScope (Adam Moylan)

Bonatti (Giovanni Iannotti)

ChampionX (Emma Lindsay)

Heinrich Heine Universität Düsseldorf (Silvester Siegmann)

Nippon Sanso Holdings Corporation (Pauline Loo)

Oakwood Worldwide (Timothy Lim)

Pavilion Energy (Heng Hwee Yeo)

Safran (Agnès Martineau Arbes)

Tata Communications (Sangitha Shetty) Communications Inclusion and Diversity Air New Zealand

Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB)

GSK Tianjin Site

Nippon Sanso Holdings Singapore

Schlumberger

Seadrill

Synamedia

TechnipFMC

Tsubakimoto Chain Co Bank of Papua New Guinea

Genpact

KPMG Vietnam Cambodia

Nippon Sanso Holdings Singapore

Telekom Malaysia Berhad Innovation Remote Resilience Air New Zealand

Bank of Papua New Guinea

Predictive Safety

Safety and Health Engineering Partnership (SHEP)

Telekom Malaysia Berhad Global Press

GOPA Consulting Group

Iluka Resources

Management Sciences for Health (MSH)

PETRONAS Sustainability China Machinery Engineering Corporation (CMEC)

Glyph

Hensoldt

Management Sciences for Health (MSH)

Sioen Industries

1 Now in its fourth year, the Duty of Care Summit brings together industry-leading experts for discussion, debate, practical case studies and invaluable networking on protecting mobile workers and mitigating risks. The theme at this year's Summit event, encompasses the focus on resilience in light of robust and challenging circumstances: Empowering the Future of Workforce Resilience: Redefining Duty of Care in a COVID-19 World.

