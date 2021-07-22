Anzeige
Donnerstag, 22.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.07.2021 | 17:53
Dassault Aviation: Availability of the 2021 first half-year Financial Report as of 30 June 2021


Saint-Cloud, 22 July 2021

Availability of the 2021 first half-year Financial Report as of 30 June 2021

DASSAULT AVIATION 2021 first half-year Financial Report (Rapport Financier Semestriel) as of 30 June 2021 is available to the public and has been filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers).

This financial report can be found on the company's website at www.dassault-aviation.com, in the "Finance / Regulated information / 2021" section.

Attachment

  • Availability of the 2021 first half-year Financial Report (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/9ff76694-2e44-41da-bbce-ad8dbec20fa1)

