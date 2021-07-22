The ASSEMBLY Show: Lean Manufacturing, Digital Transformation, and Supply Chain Disruptions will be Focus of Three Pre-Event Webinars Leading up to The Assembly Show

ROSEMONT, IL / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2021 / The ASSEMBLY Show and ASSEMBLY Magazine will feature leading subject matter experts focused on lean manufacturing, digital transformation in manufacturing and how to survive supply chain disruptions in a free webinar series leading up to the October event. The free webinars, take place Thursday, August 19; Wednesday, September 8; and Tuesday, October 5, are organized by The ASSEMBLY Show, the premier event connecting manufacturing suppliers, buyers and users of assembly equipment in a forum exclusive to assembly technology, equipment and products. The ASSEMBLY Show will take place on October 26-28, 2021 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL. For more information, visit theassemblyshow.com.

"We look forward to bringing the industry back together in person in October, but we learned how valuable our webinar series have been during the pandemic and very much look forward to sharing valuable insights from Luis Socconini, Mohit Gupta and Bart Huthwaite," said Bill DeYoe, Publisher, ASSEMBLY Magazine. "This free webinar series is a great opportunity to learn about important trends impacting the assembly industry as a preview of the speakers, topics and new information our attendees will find on-site at The ASSEMBLY Show."

The three webinars are being sponsored by ATI Industrial Automation, BalTec, PROMESS, Tutelar Technologies and Weiss. Following is additional information and registration links.

Lean Manufacturing Step by Step : Luis Socconini, director, Lean Six Sigma Institute will discuss how lean manufacturing has revolutionized how companies make and deliver products and manage supplier relationships and he will provide insights to improve efficiency and eliminate waste. For more information and to register for this webinar taking place on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 2:00 pm EST, click here.

The 9th Annual ASSEMBLY Show will bring together thousands of industry professionals and will be full of opportunities for manufacturing engineers and managers to uncover new resources, experience equipment hands-on, evaluate the latest technologies and products and connect face-to-face with industry experts. For more information and to register, visit www.theassemblyshow.com.

The ASSEMBLY Show, sponsored by ASSEMBLY (www.assemblymag.com)has rapidly become the industry's leading trade show focused exclusively on assembly equipment, services and products. ASSEMBLY serves the multi-billion dollar assembly market and has been since 1958! ASSEMBLY is the leading brand covering the processes, technologies and strategies for assembling discrete parts into finished products. ASSEMBLY offers an integrated portfolio of products including the industry's leading trade show.

