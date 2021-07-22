Consolidated annual sales of €95.5 million, +10.0 at constant exchange rates

Activity impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic from October 2020 with a lesser global effect than the previous year

Further strong growth in Novastep's activity: +53.5% at constant exchange rates

Amplitude Surgical (Paris:AMPLI) (ISIN: FR0012789667, Ticker: AMPLI, eligible for PEA-PME plans) ("Amplitude" or the "Group"), leading French player on the global surgical technology market for lower-limb orthopedics, announces its consolidated sales for its 2020-21 financial year.

Olivier Jallabert, Amplitude Surgical's CEO, commented: "Amplitude Surgical's activity was impacted, during a large part of last financial year and on most of its markets, by the public health situation associated with COVID-19, and notably the adoption of restrictions on access to operating rooms. Nevertheless, the Group's activity increased by 10.0% at constant exchange rates compared with the previous year, which saw an almost total shutdown in activity from mid-March 2020. Moreover, Novastep is continuing its dynamic growth and now accounts for 13.4% of the Group's sales, with growth of 53.5% at constant exchange rates

Q4 2020-21 sales 30/06/2021 30/06/2020 ? actual ? constant

currency € thousands IFRS France 14,002 7,102 97.1% 97.1% International 7,988 4,735 68.7% 71.3% of which: subsidiaries 5,977 3,676 62.6% 65.9% of which: distributors 2,012 1,060 89.8% 90.1% Total 21,990 11,838 85.8% 86.8%

FY 2020-21 sales 30/06/2021 30/06/2020 ? actual ? constant

currency € thousands IFRS France 62,391 55,227 13.0% 13.0% International 33,110 33,059 0.2% 5.2% of which: subsidiaries 25,192 24,292 3.7% 10.5% of which: distributors 7,919 8,767 -9.7% -9.6% Total 95,502 88,286 8.2% 10.0%

Over its 2020-21 financial year to June 30, 2021, Amplitude Surgical recorded sales of €95.5 million, up 8.2% in actual terms and 10.0% at constant currency. Activity was significantly impacted on most of the Group's markets from October 2020 by the situation associated with COVID-19, with restrictions on access to operating rooms resulting in the postponement of scheduled surgical procedures. However, the impact was lower for the Group than it was following the almost total shutdown of all activity in the final quarter of the previous year.

During the final quarter of the recently ended financial year, Amplitude Surgical's activity was up by 86.8% at constant currency.

In France, annual sales totaled €62.4 million, up +13%. During the year, activity was negatively impacted from the second quarter by the successive waves of the COVID-19 pandemic, while the previous year the negative impact only affected the final quarter of the year, albeit to a greater extent. France accounted for 64% of total annual sales;

The Group's international activity generated sales of €33.1 million, a slight increase of 0.2% in actual terms and 5.2% at constant currency. The Group's subsidiaries recorded growth of 10.5% at constant currency to €25.2 million. Subsidiaries' activity was notably negatively impacted by the public health situation associated with COVID-19 in Brazil and Germany and by the shutdown in the Group's activity in Japan, while Novastep's activity in the United States recorded strong growth. Activity with the Group's distributors fell by 9.6% to €7.9 million;

Amplitude Surgical's direct business (French market and international subsidiaries), which accounts for almost 92% of the Group's total sales, increased by 12.2% at constant currency;

Novastep, innovative solutions for foot and ankle surgery, saw its annual sales further increase to €12.8 million (+53.5% at constant currency). Novastep's activity accounted for 13.4% of total Group sales.

Next financial press release

2020-21 annual results, on Wednesday October 20, 2021, after market.

About Amplitude Surgical

Founded in 1997 in Valence, France, Amplitude Surgical is a leading French player on the global surgical technology market for lower-limb orthopedics. Amplitude Surgical develops and markets high-end products for orthopedic surgery covering the main disorders affecting the hip, knee and extremities, and notably foot and ankle surgery. Amplitude Surgical develops, in close collaboration with surgeons, numerous high value-added innovations in order to best meet the needs of patients, surgeons and healthcare facilities. A leading player in France, Amplitude Surgical is developing abroad through its subsidiaries and a network of exclusive distributors and agents distributing its products in more than 30 countries. Amplitude Surgical operates on the lower-limb market through the intermediary of its Novastep subsidiaries in France and the United States. At June 30, 2021, Amplitude Surgical had a workforce of 443 employees and recorded sales of nearly 95.5 million euros.

