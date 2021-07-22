Regulatory News:

Genomic Vision(Paris:GV) (the "Company" FR0011799907 GV), a biotechnology company that develops tools and services dedicated to the analysis and control of changes in the genome, today announced that it has expanded its EasyComb services in the field of drug discovery driven by the healthcare market need to develop novel and specific drugs to stop cancer growth.

During the past ten years, the proprietary replication combing assay (RCA) has become a standard tool for understanding the function and mechanism of drugs used in cancer treatment. Genomic Vision has partnered and contributed to this field with key academic institutions worldwide to ensure successful adoption of its technology resulting in many high impact scientific publications.

One recent example is the study published in the journal Molecular Cell (Cong et al., 2021by the University of Massachusetts Medical School which used RCA to analyze the replication gaps in BRCA1 to determine the sensitivity of poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase inhibition (PARPi), a new class of potential drug targets.

"Our findings establish a model to help further develop targeted treatment with PARPi, such that combined therapies maximize exposed lagging strand gaps," said Sharon Candor, PhD, University of Massachusetts Medical School.

Genomic Vision has experienced significant increase in demand for replication analysis in the past few months from globally recognized leaders in the pharma and biotech segments. These companies are investigating novel drugs for inhibition of the growth of cancer cells by surveying recombination and replication fork kinetics. This has enabled the expansion of Genomic Vision's services and will allow the company to take a leadership position in providing tools and services in the specific analysis of DNA replication in drug discovery.

"Based on the significant amount of replication analysis data accumulated over the past years, we are now expanding our services to include an end-to-end approach, including enhancement of our analysis pipeline that includes artificial intelligence-based detection. This will allow the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries to use RCA data as a unique tool in finding new classes of drugs for cancer treatment," said Dominique Remy-Renou, CEO of Genomic Vision.

ABOUT GENOMIC VISION

GENOMIC VISION is a biotechnology company developing products and services dedicated to the analysis (structural and functional) of genome modifications as well as to the quality and safety control of these modifications, in particular in genome editing technologies and biomanufacturing processes. Genomic Vision proprietary tools, based on DNA combing technology and artificial intelligence, provide robust quantitative measurements needed to high confidence characterization of DNA alteration in the genome. These tools are mainly used for monitoring DNA replication in cancerous cell, for early cancer detection and the diagnosis of genetic diseases. Genomic Vision, based near Paris in Bagneux, is a public listed company listed in compartment C of Euronext's regulated market in Paris (Euronext: GV ISIN: FR0011799907).

For further information, please visit www.genomicvision.com

Member of the CAC Mid Small and CAC All-Tradable indexes

