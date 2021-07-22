RIMES' newly launched Lean Data Management solution powered by Managed Data Services (MDS) has already won two leading industry awards since it launched in April this year. The new service from the global leader in managed data services for financial institutions has been named a winner at both the Waters Rankings 2021 and the HFM European Technology Awards 2021

RIMES MDS has been named Best Managed Data Service Provider at the Waters Ranking 2021, the only awards program where the category winners are determined exclusively by WatersTechnology's readers. This is the company's first Waters Ranking, reflecting the impact MDS' Lean Data Management is having on the industry and showcases RIMES as a strategic data partner to financial institutions.

Continuing the winning streak, MDS has also been named the Best Data Management Product for the European Hedge Fund sector by HFM. This marks the second time RIMES has won the accolade, reflecting its continued commitment to innovate for its clients. Evaluated by a judging panel made up of senior technology professionals, the HFM European Technology Awards celebrates the IT and software providers that have demonstrated exceptional client service, innovation, and strong and sustainable business growth over the past 12 months.

Andrew Barnett, Global Head of Product Strategy at RIMES commented: "To have our Managed Data Services recognised by the readers of WatersTechnology and HFM European Technology Awards' prestigious panel, highlights that our innovative new approach delivers value to our clients. It has been a challenging year for the industry, who have faced intense fee pressure, rising competition, and a newly distributed workforce. We set out to develop a solution that would meet the data management demands of financial institutions today and being recognised at these awards shows we have done just that. It is a very proud moment for all of us at RIMES."

Diarmuid O'Donovan, Chief Operating Officer at RIMES added: "MDS is designed to deliver a sustainable, quantifiable improvement in business performance by relieving our clients from the burden of operational data management and allowing them to focus on the value creating activities of turning this trusted data into actionable insights. Being awarded two industry accolades in a week for our newest solution shows we have continued to innovate and kept pace with our clients' needs in a very difficult climate."

RIMES Lean Data Management powered by MDS is a flexible, cloud-based, service-led approach that redefines data operations for the financial services sector. The lean approach is built on three core principles; improve business outcomes, eliminate waste, and enhance adaptability to resolve the longstanding challenges associated with costly, inflexible enterprise data management technology by providing unprecedented control of and visibility into the entire data supply chain.

About RIMES

RIMES is an award-winning data management specialist that truly understands the challenges faced by its customers. It serves over 350 asset managers, owners, servicers and banks in 45 countries including 60 of the 100 largest global asset managers by AUM and 9 of the top 10 asset servicers in the world. www.rimes.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210722005762/en/

Contacts:

Alessandro Ferrari

marketing@rimes.com

212 381 9000