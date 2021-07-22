Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 22.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Bahnbrechend! – Neue Behandlungsmethode und eine “tickende Zeitbombe”
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QB38 ISIN: US8334451098 Ticker-Symbol: 5Q5 
Tradegate
22.07.21
19:48 Uhr
225,15 Euro
+5,55
+2,53 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SNOWFLAKE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SNOWFLAKE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
224,70225,7019:51
224,70225,7519:51
PR Newswire
22.07.2021 | 18:46
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

360Science Announces Snowflake Integration

AUSTIN, Texas, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 360Science, the leader in matching, deduping, unifying and linking contact and business data announced today that it has expanded its suite of integrations and offerings with the addition of Snowflake, the world's leading cloud-based data platform. Users will now be able to easily find duplicates within tables, find matches across tables and even compare data in Snowlake to other integrated sources like Microsoft SQL Server and Excel.

360Science, Intelligent Customer Data Matching for Brands Worldwide

360Science helps organizations large and small, from virtually every vertical and sector improve the data that matters most to them. Top down requests for data driven decision making isn't enough, people must be equipped with tools like Cortex that allow them to find answers quickly and easily.

"One of our principal tenets is All Your Data, All Your People," explains Brian Haering, Chief Operating Officer at 360Science. "This means weaving accessibility throughout our products both in terms of ease-of-use and connectivity. We've engineered our tools to be powerful and simple to use for all types of users across an organization."

Snowflake's focus on providing new ways to access and utilize data harmonizes well with 360Science's dedication to empowering users everywhere with data they can trust. Combined with 360Science's proprietary data matching technology, the integration will give users more control and confidence in their Snowflake data.

About 360Science
360Science is a data quality company specializing in matching, deduping, unifying, linking and verifying contact and business data. Using purpose-built Artificial Intelligence, proprietary phonetic and fuzzy matching algorithms, context-sensitive lexicons, and a contextual scoring engine, 360Science defeats the errors, inconsistencies and challenges commonly found in contact and business data. Learn more at 360Science.com

About Snowflake
Snowflake enables every organization to mobilize their data with Snowflake's Data Cloud. Customers use the Data Cloud to unite siloed data, discover and securely share data, and execute diverse analytic workloads. Wherever data or users live, Snowflake delivers a single data experience that spans multiple clouds and geographies. Learn more at snowflake.com

360Science - Intelligent Customer Data Matching

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1579649/360_terrain_FINAL_Logo.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1579650/360ScienceGradient300_Logo.jpg

SNOWFLAKE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.