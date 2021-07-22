Regulatory News:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210722005841/en/

Vivendi (Paris:VIV), Fininvest and Mediaset announce that, following their communications to the market on May 3 2021, today the closing took place regarding the global agreement that they reached to put an end to their disputes, mutually waiving all pending lawsuits and complaints.

In particular, Fininvest acquired 5.0% of the share capital of Mediaset held directly by Vivendi, at a price of 2.70 per share (taking into account the ex-dividend date and the dividend payment, which took place on 19 July and 21 July 2021 respectively).

It is recalled that, as part of their agreements, Vivendi has undertaken to sell on the market progressively the entire 19.19% stake in Mediaset held by Simon Fiduciaria over a period of five years. Fininvest will have the right to purchase any unsold shares in each 12-month period, at the established annual price.

For further information regarding the content of the overall agreement between Fininvest, Mediaset and Vivendi, please refer to the joint statement published on May 3, 2021.

About Vivendi

Since 2014, Vivendi has built a world-class media, content and communications group. The Group owns leading, strongly complementary assets in music (Universal Music Group), television and movies (Canal+ Group), communications (Havas Group), publishing (Editis), magazines (Prisma Media), video games (Gameloft), live entertainment and ticketing (Vivendi Village). It also owns a global digital content distribution platform (Dailymotion). Vivendi's various businesses cohesively work together as an integrated industrial group to create greater value. Vivendi is committed to the environment and aims at being carbon neutral by 2025. In addition, the Group helps building more open, inclusive and responsible societies by supporting diverse and inventive creative works, promoting broader access to culture, education and to its businesses, and by increasing awareness of 21st-century challenges and opportunities. www.vivendi.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210722005841/en/

Contacts:

Vivendi