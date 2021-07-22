Saville Resources Inc. Provides Update on its Summer Drill Program at its Niobium Claim Group Property, Quebec

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2021 / Saville Resources Inc. (TSXV:SRE)(FSE:S0J) (the "Company" or "Saville") is pleased to provide an update on its diamond drill program currently underway at its Niobium Claim Group Property (the "Property"), located in northern Quebec. The program is being managed by Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd of Edmonton, AB, with drilling operations being carried out by Logan Drilling Ltd of Stewiacke, NS.

Fig. 1 Drill rig at Mallard Target

The Company has successfully mobilized the drill rig and crew to site and have collared the first 3 drill holes of the program, with a total of 600+ m of NQ size coring completed to date. These initial drill holes were completed at the Mallard Prospect as 50 m step-outs along strike to the southeast of the high-grade intersection in drill hole EC19-174A, which was completed as the final drill hole of the 2019 program, returning 1.36% Nb2O5 over 4.5 m, within a larger interval of 0.80% Nb2O5 over 31.5 m (see news release dated June 11th, 2019). The drill core is currently being logged ahead of sampling and shipment to the lab for assay. Mallard is the most advanced prospect on the Property and is characterized by a series of sub-parallel, elongate, moderate to steeply dipping, northwest trending mineralized horizons that extend from surface and remain open in all directions. Immediately following the completion of the program's initial three drill holes at Mallard, the Company intends to move to Miranna for the first round of drill testing at the Prospect.

Mike Hodge, President and CEO of the Company commented: "we are off to a great start in this program with some of the best coring rates seen to date on the property. With the first few holes now completed at Mallard, we are about to collar our first drill holes at our Miranna Prospect, and we could not be more excited."

The Miranna Target is characterized by a strongly mineralized (niobium-tantalum-phosphate), glacially dispersed boulder train with an apex that correlates with a distinct magnetic high anomaly, which is interpreted to be the source. Sample assays of the mineralized boulders from the train include 5.93% Nb2O5, 310 ppm Ta2O5, and 11.5% P2O5; and 4.30% Nb2O5, 240 ppm Ta2O5, and 13.4% P2O5; as well as multiple additional samples grading >1% Nb2O5. The drill holes at Miranna will target the interpreted bedrock source of this mineralized boulder train.

Fig. 2 Geologist logging core

The Company notes that it will carry-out its field programs while adhering to all federal, provincial, and regional restrictions in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company has successfully navigated the process to enter Nunavik and obtained authorization to complete its planned field activities. Mineral exploration has been recognized as an essential service in Canada and the Province of Quebec.

NI 43-101 Disclosure

Darren L. Smith, M.Sc., P.Geo., Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd., a Permit holder with the Ordre des Géologues du Québec and Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, supervised the preparation of the technical information in this news release.

About Saville Resources Inc.

The Company's principal asset is the Niobium Claim Group Property, situated within the central Labrador Trough, Quebec, and currently under Earn-In Agreement from Commerce Resources Corp. for up to a 75% interest. The Property consists of 26 contiguous mineral claims, encompassing an area of approximately 1,223 hectares, and is considered prospective for niobium, tantalum, phosphate, and fluorspar. The Property includes the Miranna Target, where prior boulder sampling in the area has returned 5.9% Nb2O5 and 1,220 ppm Ta2O5, as well as the Mallard Prospect where drilling has returned wide intercepts of mineralization, including 1.36% Nb2O5 over 4.5 m, within a larger interval of 0.80% Nb2O5 over 31.5 m (EC19-174A).

