COMCAST'S ELIZABETH BIERMAN SELECTED AS WOMEN IN BUSINESS HONOREE BY MINNEAPOLIS/ST. PAUL BUSINESS JOURNAL



22.07.2021 / 21:00

Today, Comcast announced the selection of Elizabeth Bierman, vice president of Engineering, Comcast Twin Cities as one of the Minneapolis St. Paul Business Journals 2021 Women in Business honorees. To view the complete article, visit https://bizj.us/1qb399.

The Minneapolis St. Paul Business Journal is recognizing 51 women, plus one Career Achievement honoree, for their professional achievements and contributions to the Twin Cities community. They represent a broad range of industries, including technology, education, real estate, health care and insurance, and include entrepreneurs at startups and C-level executives at large corporations.

All of the honorees will be featured in the Oct. 15 Women in Business special publication, and celebrated during a Monday, Oct. 18 event at Renaissance Minneapolis Hotel, The Depot.

About Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal

The Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal is a multi-platform media company providing in-depth coverage of local business communities and breaking news reaching more than 491,000 readers each week. Through print, digital products such as its twice-a-day emailed news digests and face-to-face events, the Business Journal offers business leaders many avenues for making connections and gives them a competitive edge locally, regionally and nationally. Visit us at mspbj.com to learn more.

