Memphis Walk, LLC.: Two Hilton Hotels Announced as Part of The Walk on Union

MEMPHIS, TN / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2021 / Two new Hilton hotels are coming to downtown Memphis as Tempo by Hilton and Embassy Suites by Hilton will open at The Walk on Union, the city's largest mixed-use project currently in progress, in 2023.

Located in downtown Memphis on the corner of Union Avenue and 4th Street, The Walk on Union sits across the street from AutoZone Park, a Minor League Baseball stadium and home to the Memphis Redbirds. In addition to 349 guest rooms across the two hotels, the property will feature more than 4,600 square feet of meeting and conference space, bringing additional opportunity to the city's already strong offering for conference, summit and expo hosts. The hotels are a short walk from the iconic Beale Street, which will provide guests access to the top restaurants, bars, nightclubs, retailers and attractions in the area.

"We're thrilled to see The Walk's hospitality offerings take shape," said David Dlugolenski Jr., managing partner of Sagestone Partners. "The development will not only serve as an attraction for out-of-town visitors, but as a centralized location for catalytic connectivity in the city's downtown. We look forward to continuing to announce transformational developments, like this partnership with Hilton, as we work to create opportunity that will revive the soul of Downtown Memphis."

Situated on Union Avenue, Tempo by Hilton Memphis Downtown will offer 166 guest rooms and be one of the first properties to open under Tempo, Hilton's newest stylish and contemporary lifestyle brand, which offers thoughtfully designed accommodations to help guests relax and recharge. The property will feature inspiring public spaces, state-of-the-art facilities with product experiences from Peloton and Precor, a unit of Peloton, flexible meeting and working spaces, as well as premium culinary options, such as an inviting bar and restaurant experience that will offer indoor and outdoor seating. The property will also offer a walk-up service counter for on-the-go travelers.

In addition to Tempo by Hilton Memphis Downtown, Embassy Suites by Hilton Memphis Downtown will provide guests with incredible views of downtown Memphis from any of the 183 spacious two-room suites, as well as access to amenities including free made-to-order breakfast, complimentary drinks and snacks during the nightly evening reception, a pool and 24-hour fitness center with state-of-the-art cardio, balance and weight training equipment. E'terie Bar and Grill - a full-service bar and fast-casual dining offering - will serve as the hotel's social hub, and the Gourmet Market will offer grab-and-go options. The hotel will also boast a comfortable and contemporary American-style restaurant, Brickstones.

"We are thrilled to expand our footprint in Memphis and to partner with The Walk on Union and Sagestone Partners to add to the soul of this historic city with the addition of Tempo by Hilton and Embassy Suites by Hilton," said John Koshivos, vice president and managing director of development, Hilton. "These brands will deliver a unique value proposition for owners and developers while enhancing the guest experience and appealing to a variety of travelers in and to this vibrant city."

The Walk on Union will connect Memphis with the future by helping transform the downtown area, serving as a long-needed catalyst to accelerate innovation for the city's economic future. In addition, the project is poised to create thousands of jobs from groundbreaking to grand opening and will be the largest mixed-use development in the region. Phase 1 of work is estimated at $376 million.

Visit memphiswalk.com for more information. As a federally designated Opportunity Zone development, with Innovation Zone and Transportation Corridor efforts emerging, The Walk will serve as a natural nexus of live, work and play supporting the city's business corridor, stadiums, cultural historic treasures and globally renowned health care centers.

Tempo by Hilton and Embassy Suites by Hilton participate in the award-winning Hilton Honors loyalty program. Members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount, and free standard WiFi.

About The Walk on Union

As unique as the city that surrounds it, The Walk on Union is poised to be a one-of-a kind smart development and innovation hub, transforming Downtown Memphis and the surrounding community. Under the leadership of Memphis Walk, LLC., the consortium of Atlanta-based Sagestone Partners and Memphis-based Big River Development Company, the development will utilize land within a federally designated Opportunity Zone to transform 11 underused acres into a destination that creates civic pride, opportunity and community-building through thriving and sustainable retail, office and living destinations.

About Embassy Suites by Hilton

Embassy Suites by Hilton, one of Hilton's 18 market-leading brands, is dedicated to delivering what matters most to travelers. The full-service, upscale brand offers leisure and business travelers a relaxed, yet sophisticated experience with two-room suites, free breakfast, inviting atriums and complimentary 24-hour business and fitness centers. Embassy Suites by Hilton has nearly 260 hotels with more than 40 properties in development. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. For more information, visit embassysuites.com or newsroom.hilton.com/embassysuites, and connect with Embassy Suites by Hilton on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Tempo by Hilton

Tempo by Hilton is a new approachable lifestyle hotel brand dedicated to exceeding the expectations of the ambitious, modern traveler. Pioneering a new hospitality category, Tempo by Hilton offers accommodations thoughtfully designed to help guests relax and recharge, including an open lobby concept with dedicated spaces to relax, work and dine, as well as premium culinary options co-developed with the award-winning Blau + Associates, including the brand's signature coffee & tea fuel bar, casual breakfast Cafe and inviting bar experience. Created to serve a rising class of highly discerning guests committed to personal growth and development, Tempo by Hilton amenities include well-being offerings curated by Thrive Global, state-of-the-art fitness facilities and programs, flexible meeting and working spaces and more. For more information, please visit TempobyHilton.com.

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE:HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 18 world-class brands comprising more than 6,500 properties and more than one million rooms, in 119 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed more than 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, earned a top spot on the 2020 World's Best Workplaces list, and was named the 2020 Global Industry Leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. In 2020, Hilton CleanStay was introduced, bringing an industry-defining standard of cleanliness and disinfection to hotels worldwide. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the more than 115 million members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy. With the free Hilton Honors mobile app, guests can book their stay, select their room, check in, unlock their door with a Digital Key and check out, all from their smartphone. Visit newsroom.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

