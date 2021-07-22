Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2021) - BioCure Technology Inc., (CSE: CURE) (OTCQB: BICTF) (CURE or the Company) is pleased to announce that Björn Cochlovius, Ph.D, Assoc.Prof., has joined BioCure Technology Inc. as President. We are also pleased to announce that Diverse Capital Pte Ltd ("Diverse Capital") has been appointed as a Capital Markets Advisor.

Dr. Cochlovius brings leadership experience in multiple Management and Board positions. He has experience in science, development, fundraising, partnerships, exit preparation as well as building and transforming new entities (teams, departments, companies). Dr. Cochlovius is a passionate healthcare professional combining strategic vision and business acumen with a strong scientific and product development background. Bjoern Cochlovius, Ph.D,. is a Molecular Biologist and Associate Professor for Immunology at Heidelberg University, Heidelberg, Germany. His academic career focused on Tumor Immunology and Recombinant Antibodies. He has been Guest Scientist at Zelig Eshhar's lab at the Weizmann Institute, a pioneer of CAR-T cell technology. Bjoern the joins the industry and held various leadership positions in biotech (e.g. Affitech, Oslo) and big pharma (amongst others at Roche, Basel; Abbvie, Singapore) in R&D, BD&L and strategic positions. He moved back to Europe in 2017, active as an independent Strategic Consultant and holding two Chairmanships (Sapreme, Netherlands; Karolinska Development, Sweden).

Diverse Capital was founded by Mr. Steven Pearce, who has over 20 years experience in the Stock Broking, Fund Management and Capital Markets Industry. Mr. Pearce has been involved in numerous capital raisings and public listings on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSXV), Australian Stock Exchange (ASX), Singapore Stock Exchange (Catalist) and SIX Swiss Exchange (Switzerland).

BioCure Technology Inc. has granted an aggregate of 1,250,000 stock options to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the company. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.30 per share for a period of up to 36 months. The options and underlying common shares are subject to a four-month hold period in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About Biocure

Biocure is a leading biotech company developing its CAR-T cell therapy for leukemia, lung, breast and pancreatic cancer. Biocure, headquartered in Korea, has joint venture partners in Asia and Europe with planned clinical trials commencing in 2021. Biocure is in the process of pre-clinical trials of five major biosimilar products in South Korea, including Interferon Beta 1b, PEG- Filgrastim as well as Ranibizumab. Interferon Beta 1b is used for treating relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis ("MS") Filgrastim is used to treat neutropenia, a lack of certain white blood cells caused by bone marrow transplants, chemotherapy, and other conditions. Ranibizumab is used for treating macular degeneration. It is also used to treat a type of eye problem known as macular edema, as well as certain eye problems caused by diabetes.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

/S/ "SANG MOK LEE"

CEO and Director

For further information, please contact:

Biocure Technology Inc. Telephone: 604-609-7146, or info@biocuretech.com

Certain statements in this news release, which are not historical in nature, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of that phrase under applicable Canadian securities law. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements or information concerning the Company's proposed activities under the Agreement and the expectations of the Company regarding funding payments due pursuant to the Agreement. These statements reflect management's current assumptions and expectations and by their nature are subject to certain underlying assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Except as required pursuant to applicable securities laws, the Company will not update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. More detailed information about potential factors that could affect financial results is included in the documents filed from time to time with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities by the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements. Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/91009.