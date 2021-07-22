Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 22 juillet/July 2021) The common shares of Cirrus Gold Corp. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

Cirrus Gold Corp. is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Canada. Its objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit and to conduct its exploration program on the Chuchi South Property. The Chuchi South Property consists of thirteen mineral claims covering an area of 3,118.7 hectares located approximately 185 km northwest of the City of Prince George, within the Omineca Mining Division, British Columbia.

_________________________________

Les actions ordinaires de Cirrus Gold Corp. ont été approuvées pour inscription à la CSE.

Les documents de cotation et d'information seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

Cirrus Gold Corp. est active dans le domaine de l'exploration minérale et de l'acquisition d'actifs de propriétés minières au Canada. Son objectif est de localiser et de développer des propriétés économiques de valeur en métaux précieux et de base et de mener son programme d'exploration sur la propriété Chuchi Sud. La propriété Chuchi South consiste en treize claims miniers couvrant une superficie de 3 118,7 hectares situés à environ 185 km au nord-ouest de la ville de Prince George, dans la division minière d'Omineca, en Colombie-Britannique.

Issuer/Émetteur: Cirrus Gold Corp. Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): CI Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 14 375 000 Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 1 350 000 CSE Sector/Catégorie: Mining/Minier CUSIP: 17277R 10 0 ISIN: CA 17277R 10 0 1 Boardlot/Quotité: 500 IPO Price/Prix: $0.10/0,10 $ Agent: Research Capital Corporation Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN Listing Date/Date de l'inscription: le 23 juillet/July 2021 Trading Date/Date de negociation: le 27 juillet/July 2021 Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier: le 31 décembre/December Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Endeavor Trust Corporation

The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for CI. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com