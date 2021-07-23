DGAP-News: Comcast Washington

Comcast today announced Dave Mandapat as the new Director of Marketing for Comcast Business in Washington. In this role, he will be responsible for the overall marketing and sales efforts for Comcast Business across the state.

"The business community in our state is seeking ways to innovate and improve as it reopens, and connectivity and technology are resources they need now more than ever," said Robert Brenner, Vice President of Comcast Business Washington. 'Dave's experience and background give him an innate knowledge of the needs and pain points of this community. As our new marketing leader, he will help us fine-tune our approach and find new ways to support businesses as they bounce back and plan for a better future.'

Mandapat brings more than 20 years of expertise to the role. He previously worked at Seattle's iconic Space Needle, Chihuly Garden and Glass, and Microsoft. His experience in leadership roles spans program management, intellectual property, sponsorships, marketing and public relations.

At Microsoft Mandapat worked as the Senior Program Manager for the Microsoft Aspire Experience. In this position, he worked with senior leaders to develop communication strategies to drive greater awareness, participation, and positive sentiment for the program.

At the Space Needle and Chihuly Garden and Glass, Mandapat served in a variety of positions including the Director of Marketing and most recently the Director of Public Relations. In these roles, he led the public relations, marketing, and special events strategies to support the business' sales and marketing goals. This work included creating and leading events such as the 'Base 2 Space - Seattle's Most Iconic Climb' and the annual 'New Year's at the Needle' fireworks show.

Mandapat has a Bachelor of Arts in Communications and Public Relations, and a Master of Business Administration, both from the University of Washington in Seattle. His expertise and background will infuse Comcast Business' marketing department with creativity and innovation to drive key growth goals for the organization in Washington state.

'I'm honored to join a national company that has a strong Washington state presence and is passionate about supporting the local community and its customers,' said Mandapat. 'Comcast Business offers best-in-class services and products to its clients and proactively seeks out and provides opportunities that strengthen businesses and the communities in which they reside. When you combine that with our local team's knowledge, expertise, and care for its customers, it's easy to see that we're an ideal Pacific Northwest partner.'

Comcast Business is the largest cable provider to small and mid-size businesses and a leading service provider to the enterprise market. Its services also support businesses across a variety of industries, including healthcare, biotechnology, manufacturing, retail, dining and hospitality.

The company delivers up to 10 Gigabits-per-second (Gbps) of network capacity to businesses. The portfolio of multi-Gigabit Ethernet internet options meets the day-to-day demands of all organizations, including those requiring large amounts of bandwidth, looking to link multiple sites or branch locations, or planning to connect their offices to a third-party data center.

In addition to connectivity and network services, the company offers a suite of communications, voice, cybersecurity, wireless, managed cloud solutions, and more. Through Comcast Business' technology and services, businesses can embrace innovation that improves operations, eliminates waste, and creates a better experience for their employees and customers.

To learn more about Comcast Business services and their availability across Washington state visit https://business.comcast.com/local/washington

