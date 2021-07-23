Brooklyn, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2021) - Plantable Health Inc. ("Plantable" or the "Company"), a leader in plant-based nutrition and digital health programs announces the closing of successful oversubscribed non-brokered private placements (the "Offerings") for total proceeds of $1.5M.

Plantable is best known for its signature "Reboot" program that combines pre-portioned plant-based meals, behavioral coaching and a lifestyle app that tracks progress and curates educational content for the consumer.

After a record year of revenue and client growth exclusively from organic word of mouth marketing and referrals, Plantable will use some of the proceeds from the Offerings to launch a marketing campaign consisting of influencers, digital advertising and public relations.

CEO Dr. Nadja Pinnavaia stated: "After leaving Goldman Sachs, I set out on a mission to radically transform health and well-being. We have made an impact on thousands of people's lives by resetting dietary habits. Plantable is a clinically supported lifestyle platform and we are in randomized clinical trials with the world's leading medical institutions who see Plantable as a successful, practical, and cost-effective solution for the reversal and prevention of chronic disease."

In the first 28 days of the Reboot program, the average weight loss is 8.9 lbs along with 2.0" in waist circumference. Blood work collected before and after the program show a reduction in blood sugar (hgbA1C), inflammation (hsCRP) and cholesterol (LDL) - metabolic markers associated with chronic disease. According to the Center of Disease Control ("CDC"), 70% of people in the U.S. are obese or overweight, and 60% currently suffer from at least one chronic illness, whose direct and indirect costs in the US alone amount to $1 trillion and $3.7 trillion per year - or about 20% of the US economy.

Currently Plantable has active and upcoming clinical trials with Memorial Sloan Kettering, Weill Cornell and Johns Hopkins to validate the efficacy of the Reboot program as a clinically meaningful method for sustained weight loss, reduction in inflammation, reduction in cholesterol, reduction in elevated blood pressure and an improvement in the microbiome.

Learn more about Plantable and "The Reboot" at https://plantable.com/pages/reboot

About Plantable Health Inc.

Plantable is the first clinically-supported lifestyle change program that simultaneously utilizes coaching, technology and plant-based nutrition delivered to one's home, to transform human health in as little as 28 days. Plantable has active clinical trials underway and a pipeline of further trials to validate its efficacy as a sustainable lifestyle intervention to prevent and reverse chronic conditions.

