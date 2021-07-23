- (PLX AI) - Scatec Q2 proportionate revenue NOK 1,101 million vs. estimate NOK 991 million.
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|22,350
|22,730
|08:00
|22,300
|22,650
|22.07.
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|07:10
|Scatec Q2 Proportionate EBITDA NOK 601 Million vs. Estimate NOK 676 Million
|(PLX AI) - Scatec Q2 proportionate revenue NOK 1,101 million vs. estimate NOK 991 million.
► Artikel lesen
|07:04
|Scatec ASA: Second quarter and first half 2021: Strong growth in project backlog and pipeline
|Do
|Wachstumsmarkt Argentinien: Scatec und Equinor nehmen 117-MW-Solarkraftwerk in Betrieb
|Di
|Equinor und Scatec nehmen Solaranlage Guañizuil IIA in Argentinien in Betrieb
|Mo
|Equinor, Scatec start operations at 117MW solar facility in Argentina
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|SCATEC ASA
|22,300
|+0,50 %