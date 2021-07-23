Das Instrument NDX US6555721058 NORDEX SE (UNSP.ADR)/1/2 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.07.2021The instrument NDX US6555721058 NORDEX SE (UNSP.ADR)/1/2 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 23.07.2021Das Instrument T3V US8535841006 ABRDN PLC UN. ADR 4 LS-10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.07.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 26.07.2021The instrument T3V US8535841006 ABRDN PLC UN. ADR 4 LS-10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 23.07.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 26.07.2021Das Instrument AZHC LU1677196609 AGIF-GL.EQ.INSIGHTS REO INVESTMENT_FUND wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.07.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 26.07.2021The instrument AZHC LU1677196609 AGIF-GL.EQ.INSIGHTS REO INVESTMENT_FUND is traded cum capital adjustment on 23.07.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 26.07.2021Das Instrument 7Z0 CA65500R1082 NOBEL29 RESOURCES CORP. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.07.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 26.07.2021The instrument 7Z0 CA65500R1082 NOBEL29 RESOURCES CORP. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 23.07.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 26.07.2021Das Instrument BKN0 CA0641512029 BK NOVA SCOTIA PFD 36 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.07.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 26.07.2021The instrument BKN0 CA0641512029 BK NOVA SCOTIA PFD 36 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 23.07.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 26.07.2021Das Instrument BMG0719V1063 CONTINENTAL AERO. HD-,10 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.07.2021The instrument BMG0719V1063 CONTINENTAL AERO. HD-,10 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 23.07.2021Das Instrument TRO AU000000BUD3 BUDDY TECHNOLOGIES INC. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.07.2021The instrument TRO AU000000BUD3 BUDDY TECHNOLOGIES INC. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 23.07.2021Das Instrument CA9607554032 WESTMINSTER RESOURCES LTD EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.07.2021The instrument CA9607554032 WESTMINSTER RESOURCES LTD EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 23.07.2021Das Instrument 1NK GB0008829292 TEMPLETON E.M.I.TR.LS-,25 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.07.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 26.07.2021The instrument 1NK GB0008829292 TEMPLETON E.M.I.TR.LS-,25 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 23.07.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 26.07.2021Das Instrument US0012281053 AG MORTG.INV.TRUST DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.07.2021The instrument US0012281053 AG MORTG.INV.TRUST DL-,01 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 23.07.2021Das Instrument US45244C1045 IMAGE SENSING SYS DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.07.2021The instrument US45244C1045 IMAGE SENSING SYS DL-,01 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 23.07.2021Das Instrument B4BX US59161U1043 METRO AG UNSP.ADR/0,50 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.07.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 26.07.2021The instrument B4BX US59161U1043 METRO AG UNSP.ADR/0,50 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 23.07.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 26.07.2021Das Instrument CA87875J1075 TECHX TECHNOLOGIES INC. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.07.2021The instrument CA87875J1075 TECHX TECHNOLOGIES INC. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 23.07.2021