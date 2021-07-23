EQS Group-News: Research Dynamics
/ Key word(s): Research Update
This report is published by Research Dynamics, an independent research boutique
Chemistry and Packaging divisions continue to perform well
Paper: Net sales declined 3.2% YoY (excluding currency: -3.1%) to CHF 105.4mn. The division's 1H21 sales volume was higher as compared to 1H20 when the machines were kept idle due to the imposition of lockdown measures. However, persisting over capacities dragged the paper prices lower, thereby pressuring the realizations and effectively net sales. Consequently, the division's EBITDA loss came in at CHF 1.5mn (CHF 12.5mn), whereas EBIT came down to a negative CHF 10.1mn (CHF 2.3mn). While the end-user demand recovered, the sharp jump in the recovered paper prices to their historical highs has had an adverse impact on raw material cost. Consequently, EBIT declined significantly, despite optimization and cost-saving initiatives.
Chemistry: Net sales increased 31.1% YoY (excluding currency impact: +36.7%) to CHF 47.5mn due to improvement in demand. The growth was aided by a surge in the demand for molecular sieves, in which the company has developed a leading position through its innovative offerings. The molecular sieve powders (above all medical oxygen) also showed encouraging trends, while the demand from the energy industry has yet to pick up to pre-pandemic levels. EBITDA went up ~100% to CHF 9.8mn (CHF 4.9mn) and EBIT to CHF 7.4mn (CHF 2.5). Both EBITDA and EBIT margins improved 700bps and 870bs to 20.8% and 15.7%, respectively.
Group: Group net sales are expected to increase as a whole, while EBIT is expected to be substantially below at single-digit figure. However, the group results are expected to come slightly positive.
Valuation and conclusion
The global economy is expected to recover gradually from 2021e, with the IMF forecasting 6% growth in 2021. While this bodes well for the business in general, in the short term, we expect the uncertainty to continue. Specifically, the Paper Division is expected to be under pressure due to an unfavorable operating environment. However, the Packaging and Chemical Divisions are expected to be the key beneficiary of a revival in the economic activity and should offset the expected weakness in the Paper Division to some extent. Specifically, we believe the Packaging Division to emerge even stronger in the ongoing economic revival as it has all positive levers in place to capture upcoming opportunities. Equally complimenting it will be the Chemistry Division which is expected to benefit from the emerging trends that the company is looking to tap through timely capacity expansion. Operations aside, management's focus on offering sustainable solutions and simplifying the corporate structure should improve investor sentiment going forward. Moreover, we expect the cost optimization initiatives to offer support to the company's stock price.
Additional features:
File: CPH_1H2021 Results_Research Dynamics_23.7.2021
End of Media Release
1221180 23.07.2021