Australia's first lithium-ion battery manufacturer, Energy Renaissance, has received a grant to develop its pilot manufacturing facility in the Hunter region.From pv magazine Australia Energy Renaissance announced it had received an additional AUD 525,072 ($387,081) grant from the federal government's Advanced Manufacturing Growth Centre (AMGC) to put towards scalable processes and workforce skills at its pilot manufacturing facility in Tomago, just north of Newcastle in the state's Hunter region. Dubbed Renaissance One, the facility will be the flagship of Energy Renaissance, which intends ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...