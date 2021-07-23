EQS Group-News: Holcim Group Services Ltd / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

ECOPact green concrete marks first anniversary, enabling sustainable construction worldwide



23.07.2021 / 09:00



ECOPact now available in 24 markets across all five regions one year since global launch



ECOPact reduces carbon footprint of concrete by at least 30%, contributing to Holcim's net zero targets



A milestone in Holcim's transformation to become the global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions

ECOPact, the industry's broadest range of green concrete, is now available in twenty-four markets, covering all five of Holcim's global regions. Holcim has reached this milestone as it marks the first anniversary of ECOPact's global rollout, a key pillar in the company's net zero journey. Expanding ECOPact's net zero ambition, Holcim commits to global production of carbon neutral concrete by 2050. Jan Jenisch, CEO: 'I am committed to driving low-carbon and circular building solutions to enable a net zero future. The growing demand for ECOPact globally is a great demonstration of how we are part of building a greener world, from Argentina to the United States. I congratulate our teams for making this happen and look forward to more successes ahead on the way to making Holcim the global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions.' ECOPact green concrete is sold at a range of low-carbon levels, starting with a 30% lower carbon footprint compared to standard (CEM I) concrete. Its sustainability profile is driven by low-emission raw materials and by decarbonizing its operations, including the use of alternative fuels. Marking its first anniversary, ECOPact green concrete is now available globally in the following 24 markets: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Ecuador, El Salvador, France, Germany, Greece, India, Italy, Jordan, Mexico, Poland, Qatar, Romania, Serbia, Spain, Switzerland, the UK and the United States. Its success has been particularly strong in countries such as India, one of the company's largest markets for ready-mix concrete. Sales volumes for ECOPact in that country rose by 70% in just one month, shortly after its introduction. ECOPact also offers a carbon-neutral solution, ECOPact Zero, with the last mile of process-related emissions currently compensated through offsets as a transition mechanism to full carbon neutrality. Where regulatory conditions allow, ECOPact+ products integrate recycled construction and demolition materials, further closing the resource loop. About Holcim

About Holcim

Holcim builds progress for people and the planet. As a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions, Holcim is enabling greener cities, smarter infrastructure and improving living standards around the world. With sustainability at the core of its strategy Holcim is becoming a net zero company, with its people and communities at the heart of its success. The company is driving the circular economy as a world leader in recycling to build more with less. Holcim is the company behind some of the world's most trusted brands in the building sector including ACC, Aggregate Industries, Ambuja Cement, Disensa, Firestone Building Products, Geocycle, Holcim and Lafarge. Holcim is 70,000 people around the world who are passionate about building progress for people and the planet through four business segments: Cement, Ready-Mix Concrete, Aggregates and Solutions & Products.

