Regulatory News:
VITURA (Paris:VTR):
First-half 2021 key figures
In millions of euros
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2020
Change
Rental income (IFRS)
30.1
31.6
-4.7%
EPRA earnings
18.9
19.8
-4.4%
Portfolio (excl. transfer duties)
1,455
1,460
-0.4%
LTV ratio
52.6%
52.6%
0 pts
EPRA NAV per share excluding transfer duties (in €)
44.1
44.1
-0.1%
EPRA NNNAV per share excluding transfer duties (in €)
43.9
43.7
+0.4%
Dividend per share (in €)
2.0
0.75
+167%
Sustained asset management despite the health crisis
Despite the continued negative impacts of the health crisis in the first few months of 2021, leases were signed or renewed on more than 15,000 sq.m., i.e., 8% of the portfolio's total surface area, during the first six months of the year. The Europlaza tower will welcome two new tenants taking up 1,000 sq.m and Crédit Foncier de France will continue to occupy half of the office space in the Rives de Bercy building, having extended its lease for a further year until December 31, 2022. These leases will come into effect in the second half of 2021.
Vitura constantly strives to meet the needs and expectations of its tenants more effectively. That's why it is continuing to pursue investment programs across the portfolio, following the successful repositioning of the Europlaza tower. All of Vitura's assets offer key features such as ultra-modern services, shared indoor spaces redesigned as informal living areas where tenants can meet and interact, gardens and adaptable office space.
Supported by the Group's strong asset management strategy and the different assets' overall performance, the portfolio value increased by €6.3m or 0.4% in six months, from €1,448 million excluding transfer duties at December 31, 2020 to €1,455 million excluding transfer duties at June 30, 2021.
Solid results
In first-half 2021, Vitura maintained a high level of rental income, totaling €30.1 million. The 4.7% decrease compared with first-half 2020 is mainly due to the early departure of Hewlett Packard in 2020 from Arcs de Seine in Boulogne-Billancourt and of Vinci from the Hanami campus in
Rueil-Malmaison. The termination indemnities received in 2020 and 2021 helped to offset this loss of rental income.
These departures, for which the Group was prepared, bring the portfolio's occupancy rate to 87.2% at June 30, 2021, compared with 90.1% at December 31, 2020.
The Group recorded EPRA earnings of €18.9 million during the period, further demonstrating the Company's sound management. The 4.4% decline compared with first-half 2020 was attributable to higher expenses on vacant premises in 2021 compared with 2020.
The Group collected 100% of rents and charges for first-half 2021, buoyed by its pure-player positioning in the office real estate segment and its tenants' financial solidity.
Consolidated debt stood at €766 million at June 30, 2021, representing a loan-to-value ratio of 52.6%, on a par with June 30, 2020.
EPRA NNNAV stood at €697.5 million or €44.1 per share at end-June 2021, compared with €704.5 million or €44.3 per share at December 31, 2020. This decrease mainly reflects consolidated earnings (positive €18.9 million impact), the change in portfolio value (positive €4.5 million impact), and the dividend payout (negative €31.8 million impact).
A strategy built on trust-based relationships
Vitura's priority is to forge relationships based on trust and long-term partnership with its stakeholders. This is reflected in the satisfaction and loyalty of solid, creditworthy first-class businesses, placing it in a leading position among real estate investors. Over the last four years, more than 56% of leases have been renewed and, in 2020, 90% of tenants at its properties reported that they were satisfied with their workplace, in particular with regard to comfort and well-being.
Vitura is constantly in pursuit of greater agility and flexibility, driven by the belief that every situation and every business is unique. The Company's capacity to regularly upgrade its services and properties and to provide personalized services to its tenants allows it to look to the future with confidence, as it continues to reinvent the workplace of tomorrow.
A solid operating performance
On May 19, 2021, the Company paid a dividend of EUR 2.0 per share, demonstrating its stability and operating performance.
Investor Calendar
- November 10, 2021: Third-quarter 2021 revenue
About Vitura
Created in 2006, Vitura (formerly Cegereal) is a listed real estate company that invests in prime office properties in Paris and Greater Paris. The total value of the portfolio was estimated at €1,455 million at June 30, 2021 (excluding transfer duties). Thanks to its strong commitment to sustainable development, Vitura was named a Global Sector Leader in the 2020 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark's (GRESB) listed office property companies category and received two Gold Awards from the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA) for the quality and transparency of its financial and non-financial reporting. Its entire portfolio has achieved NF HQETM Exploitation and BREEAM In-Use International certification. Vitura is a REIT listed on Euronext Paris since 2006, in compartment B (ISIN: FR0010309096). The Company had a market capitalization of €592 million at July 22, 2021.
Visit our new website to find out more: www.vitura.fr
APPENDICES
IFRS Income Statement (consolidated)
In thousands of euros, except per share data
June 30,
December 31,
June 30,
6 months
12 months
6 months
Rental income
30,070
63,032
31,567
Income from other services
14,487
21,845
13,211
Building-related costs
(14,514)
(21,552)
(19,938)
Net rental income
30,043
63,324
24,841
Sale of building
0
Administrative expenses
(7,315)
(8,983)
(1,774)
Other operating expenses
(148)
(61)
(6)
Other operating income
0
600
624
Increase in fair value of investment property
11,024
29,129
10,688
Decrease in fair value of investment property
(6,553)
(55,103)
(19,065)
Total change in fair value of investment property
4,472
(25,974)
(8,377)
Net operating income
27,052
28,906
15,307
Financial income
191
230
0
Financial expenses
(6,405)
(13,042)
(6,362)
Net financial expense
(6,214)
(12,812)
(6,362)
Corporate income tax
0
0
0
CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME
20,838
16,094
8,945
of which attributable to owners of the Company
20,838
16,094
8,945
of which attributable to non-controlling interests
0
0
0
Other comprehensive income
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
20,838
16,094
8,945
of which attributable to owners of the Company
20,838
16,094
8,945
of which attributable to non-controlling interests
0
0
0
Basic earnings per share (in euros)
1.31
1.01
0.56
Diluted earnings per share (in euros)
1.28
0.98
0.54
IFRS Balance Sheet (consolidated)
In thousands of euros
June 30,
December 31,
June 30,
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
19
25
31
Investment property
1,454,490
1,448,170
1,460,380
Non-current loans and receivables
15,330
17,780
20,220
Financial instruments
3
8
38
Total non-current assets
1,469,842
1,465,983
1,480,669
Current assets
Trade accounts receivable
17,491
11,474
14,595
Other operating receivables
13,322
11,459
12,955
Prepaid expenses
239
366
188
Total receivables
31,052
23,299
27,738
Cash and cash equivalents
40,087
62,836
47,062
Total cash and cash equivalents
40,087
62,836
47,062
Total current assets
71,139
86,135
74,800
TOTAL ASSETS
1,540,981
1,552,118
1,555,469
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
60,444
60,444
79,532
Legal reserve and additional paid-in capital
41,134
74,206
55,118
Retained earnings
600,603
583,574
583,645
Net income for the period
20,838
16,094
8,945
Total shareholders' equity
723,020
734,318
727,240
Non-current liabilities
Non-current borrowings
669,648
671,322
763,883
Other non-current borrowings and debt
7,936
8,585
11,117
Financial instruments
0
658
637
Total non-current liabilities
677,584
680,565
775,637
Current liabilities
Current borrowings
97,972
96,821
3,871
Trade accounts payable
718
0
0
Other operating liabilities
12,838
10,056
14,920
Prepaid revenue
10,607
8,916
12,427
Total current liabilities
18,242
21,442
21,375
140,377
137,235
52,593
Total liabilities
817,961
817,800
828,229
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
1,540,981
1,552,118
1,555,469
IFRS Statement of Cash Flows (consolidated)
In thousands of euros
June 30,
December 31,
June 30,
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Consolidated net income
20,838
16,094
8,945
Elimination of items related to the valuation of buildings:
Fair value adjustments to investment property
(4,472)
25,974
8,377
Elimination of other income/expense items with no cash impact:
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment (excluding investment property)
6
13
6
Free share grants not vested at the reporting date
0
0
0
Fair value of financial instruments (share subscription warrants, interest rate caps and swaps)
65
2
(65)
Adjustments for loans at amortized cost
1,016
2,265
1,151
Contingency and loss provisions
0
0
0
Taxes
0
0
0
Cash flows from operations before tax and changes in working capital requirements
17,454
44,347
18,414
Other changes in working capital requirements
(2,624)
(1,708)
1,155
Working capital adjustments to reflect changes in the scope of consolidation
Change in working capital requirements
(2,624)
(1,708)
1,155
Net cash flows from operating activities
14,830
42,639
19,569
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Acquisition of fixed assets
(1,848)
(10,224)
(4,837)
Net increase in amounts due to fixed asset suppliers
(1,405)
650
(785)
Net cash flows used in investing activities
(3,253)
(9,573)
(5,622)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Capital increase
0
0
0
Change in bank debt
(1,493)
(1,500)
(750)
Refinancing/financing transaction costs
(51)
(102)
(51)
Net increase in liability in respect of refinancing
0
0
0
Net increase in current borrowings
3
38
(22)
Net decrease in current borrowings
0
0
0
Net increase in non-current borrowings and debt
(649)
(1,502)
1,030
Net decrease in other non-current borrowings and debt
0
0
0
Purchases and sales of treasury shares
(366)
(124)
(53)
Dividends paid
(31,770)
(11,919)
(11,919)
Net cash flows used in financing activities
(34,325)
(15,110)
(11,766)
Change in cash and cash equivalents
(22,748)
17,956
2,182
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period*
62,836
44,880
44,880
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD
40,087
62,836
47,062
There were no cash liabilities for any of the periods presented above.
Reconciliation of Alternative Performance Measures (APM)
EPRA Earnings APM
In thousands of euros
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2020
Net income under IFRS
20,838
8,945
Fair value adjustments to investment property
(4,472)
8,377
Other adjustments for changes in fair value
65
(49)
Adjustment for other fees
2,500
2,533
EPRA earnings
18,932
19,807
|
EPRA NNNAV APM
|
In thousands of euros
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2020
Shareholders' equity under IFRS
723,020
727,240
Portion of rent-free periods
(24,233)
(27,200)
Market value of loans
(766,696)
(770,647)
Carrying amount of loans
765,403
765,617
NNNAV PER SHARE
697,493
695,010
LTV ratio APM
In thousands of euros
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2020
Gross amount of balance sheet loans (statutory financial statements)
766
768
Fair value of investment property
1,455
1,460
LTV ratio (%)
52.6%
52.6%
Occupancy rate APM
The occupancy rate is the ratio of space for which the Company receives rent under a lease agreement to the total amount of available space.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210723005105/en/
Contacts:
For more information, contact:
Investor relations
Charlotte de Laroche
+33 1 42 25 76 42
info@vitura.fr
Media relations
Alienor Miens/Marion Bouchut
+33 6 34 45 34 09
marion.bouchut@havas.com