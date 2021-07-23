- (PLX AI) - Trelleborg shares opened up nearly 3% after Carnegie raised the stock to buy from hold, while other brokers also raised their price targets on the company.
- • Trelleborg has upside potential in the medium-term and is trading at a discount to its sector, Carnegie said
- • Valuation levels don't reflect its high-quality assets that will benefit from the economic recovery: Carnegie
- • Trelleborg posted strong Q2 figures and should be able to improve its margins in the second half of the year with price increases and organic growth, Kepler Cheuvreux said
