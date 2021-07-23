- (PLX AI) - Danske Bank reported a second-quarter revenue mix that was better than expected, analysts said.
- • The bank had already given some preliminary results and a guidance upgrade earlier in the month, but traders were awaiting details on the top line
- • Investors were relieved to see that the strong preliminary revenue numbers were not due to trading income but mostly to fee income and also net interest income
- • Danske Bank is showing sustained momentum in fee income and lower loan losses, Bank of America analysts said
- • Net interest income held up fairly well, and overall Danske's numbers are a signal that better days are coming, Carnegie analysts said
- • Danske shares slipped 0.5% at the open
