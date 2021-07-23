- (PLX AI) - Pandora is likely to beat the consensus estimates for second-quarter EBIT, analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said, raising their price target on the stock to DKK 870 from DKK 750.
- • Hold rating maintained
- • Higher sales in Q2 are likely to fuel the EBIT overperformance, Kepler said
- • The analysts are a bit more cautious on the gross margin, where they are only 20bps above consensus
- • Pandora's quarter likely started very strong, but the momentum may have leveled somewhat: Kepler
