NREL researchers have developed interoperable SCADA protocols for PV inverters. Two new sets of codes were conceived to enable legacy inverters, which are inverters that are not capable of providing some or all of the grid support functions to participate in advanced distribution management.Researchers at the U.S. Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) have evaluated a prototype code for standard SCADA software to enable the interoperability of PV inverters with other components in the system. The new prototype, which the scientists described as deployable in simple ...

