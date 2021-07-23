EssilorLuxottica SA

147 rue de Paris

94220 Charenton-Le-Pont

FRANCE

Mister Spex SE

Greifswalder Straße 156

10409 Berlin

22 July 2021



Notification for holders of major holdings pursuant to Section 43 (1) of the German Securities Trading Act



Notifying Party: EssilorLuxottica S.A.

Issuer: Mister Spex SE, Greifswalder Straße 156, 10409 Berlin

Dear Sir or Madam,

EssilorLuxottica S.A. (referred to as 'EssilorLuxottica') acts as ultimate parent company to Luxottica Holland B.V. (referred to as 'Luxottica Holland'). Luxottica Holland has crossed the thresholds of 10 % of voting rights in Mister Spex SE (referred to as 'Mister Spex') on 01 July 2021, now holding voting rights in the total amount of 11.5%. Reference is also made to the respective voting rights notification by EssilorLuxottica pursuant to Sections 33, 34 of the German Securities Trading Act ('WpHG') dated 07 July 2021.

Therefore, as required by Section 43 (1) WpHG, EssilorLuxottica notifies the following to Mister Spex:

1. Goals pursued with the purchase of the voting rights

- The investment is considered a long-term strategic investment.

- There are currently no concrete intentions to acquire additional voting rights during the course of the next twelve months. However, the acquisition of further shares and voting rights will be continuously reviewed and, if necessary, implemented depending on market conditions, the share price and possible strategic options.

- EssilorLuxottica does not intend to exert influence on the appointment or removal of members of the issuer's administrative, managing and supervisory bodies beyond the general exercise of its voting rights.

- EssilorLuxottica does not intend to make any significant changes to the capital structure of Mister Spex.

2. Source of Funds used for the purchase

The funds used to acquire the additional voting rights were completely drawn from EssilorLuxottica's own funds without the need to raise additional debt or equity financings.

This notification speaks as of the date hereof and we reserve the right to change our intentions in view of Mister Spex.

Kind regards,

EssilorLuxottica S.A.