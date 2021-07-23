- (PLX AI) - Allianz shares are cheaply valued and don't reflect the insurer's attractive outlook, Bank of America analysts said, reiterating a buy recommendation.
- • Price target EUR 255
- • Allianz trades at a 10% discount to peers, while historically it should command a 5-10% premium, the analysts said
- • Annual earnings growth of 5% supported by top-line growth, capital redeployment and cost management should put the company on a path to ROE expansion, which will already be confirmed by second-quarter results next month, BofA said
- • Allianz is strongly capitalized and has room to return capital to shareholders beyond the ordinary dividend, probably next year: BofA
