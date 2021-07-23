Bergbau-Nachrichten mit Canada Nickel, Fiore Gold, Discovery Silver und Mawson GoldQuelle: Rohstoff-TV/Commodity-TV
|Bergbau-Nachrichten mit Canada Nickel, Fiore Gold, Discovery Silver und Mawson Gold
|Bergbau-Nachrichten mit Canada Nickel, Fiore Gold, Discovery Silver und Mawson Gol Quelle: Rohstoff-TV/Commodity-TV
|Do
|Gewinner der nächsten 10 Jahre: Wo sollen die Zukunfts-Metalle denn alle herkommen? Kupfer, Lithium und Nickel stehen vor Jahrhundert-Rallye!
|14.07.
|Canada Nickel erweitert die neue Nickelfundstelle Nesbitt um 1,8 Kilometer
|Highlights:
- Drittes Bohrloch auf dem Nickel-Grundstück Nesbitt, das 1,8 Kilometer östlich der
ersten Entdeckungslöcher gebohrt wurde, durchschnitt 302 Meter...
|14.07.
|Canada Nickel Company Inc: Canada Nickel drills 302 m of Ni at Nesbitt
|13.07.
|Discovery Silver Drills 3,934 G/T Silver Equivalent Over 1.1 Metres At Cordero
|13.07.
|Discovery Silver Corp: Discovery Ag drills 1.1 m of 3,934 g/t AgEq at Cordero
|13.07.
|Discovery Silver Corp.: Discovery Intersects 3,934 g/t AgEq Over 1.1 m and 3,424 g/t AgEq Over 1.1 m in Josefina Vein Drilling at Cordero
|Do
|Fiore Gold schließt Akquisition des ehemals produzierenden Projekts Illipah in Nevada ab
|22. Juli 2021. Vancouver,
British Columbia - FIORE GOLD LTD. (TSXV: F) (OTCQB: FIOGF) ("Fiore" oder das "Unternehmen" - https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/companies/profil/fiore-gold-ltd/)...
|Do
|Fiore Gold Ltd: Fiore Gold completes Illipah acquisition from Clover
|Do
|Fiore Gold Ltd.: Fiore Gold Completes Acquisition of Past-Producing Illipah Project in Nevada
|VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2021 / FIORE GOLD LTD. (TSXV:F)(OTCQB:FIOGF) ("Fiore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of a 100% interest in the past...
|Mi
|Mawson Infrastructure provides update on ASIC bitcoin mining hardware deliveries
|14.07.
|Bergbau-Nachrichten mit Caledonia Mining, Mawson Gold, Condor Gold und Summa Silver
|Bergbau-Nachrichten mit Caledonia Mining, Mawson Gold, Condor Gold und Summa Silve Quelle: Rohstoff-TV/Commodity-TV
|14.07.
|Mining Newsflash with Caledonia Mining, Mawson Gold, Condor Gold and Summa Silver
|Mining Newsflash with Caledonia Mining, Mawson Gold, Condor Gold and Summa Silve Quelle: Rohstoff-TV/Commodity-TV
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|CANADA NICKEL COMPANY INC
|2,395
|+2,79 %
|DISCOVERY SILVER CORP
|1,190
|-0,83 %
|FIORE GOLD LTD
|0,779
|+7,89 %
|MAWSON GOLD LIMITED
|0,153
|-11,59 %