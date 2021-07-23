Global Energy Ventures (GEV) is one of the first transport companies to offer the prospect of genuinely emission-free hydrogen production and inter-regional hydrogen transport solutions. Its innovative C-H2 Ship design has been approved and is in the early stages of development and construction prior to an expected launch in 2026, most likely serving markets in South-East Asia, but with exciting applications in offshore energy production in Europe too. Our scenario models suggest IRRs of between 10% and 19%.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...