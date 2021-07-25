DJ Edison Investment Research Limited: Global Energy Ventures (GEV): Initiation - Emission-free green hydrogen and H2 transport

Edison Investment Research Limited Edison Investment Research Limited: Global Energy Ventures (GEV): Initiation - Emission-free green hydrogen and H2 transport 25-Jul-2021 / 22:00 GMT/BST=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------London, UK, 26 July 2021Global Energy Ventures (GEV): Initiation - Emission-free green hydrogen and H2 transport Global Energy Ventures (GEV) is one of the first transport companies to offer the prospect of genuinely emission-free hydrogen production and inter-regional hydrogen transport solutions. Its innovative C-H2 Ship design has been approved and is in the early stages of development and construction prior to an expected launch in 2026, most likely serving markets in South-East Asia, but with exciting applications in offshore energy production in Europe too. Our scenario models suggest IRRs of between 10% and 19%. Our modelling suggests potentially attractive IRRs from a range of scenarios. We have modelled a deflationary scenario and a flat pricing scenario for a fleet of 430t vessels and a fleet of more efficient 2,000t vessels. In the 430t fleet size, the IRR comes in at 9.7% in the deflationary scenario, rising to 14.2% in the flat pricing scenario. The larger vessel fleet benefits from scale and indicates IRRs of 13.8% and 18.7% in the respective scenarios. However, there are considerable risks to achieving these returns including funding, hydrogen availability, hydrogen pricing, the fact that the hydrogen market is at an early stage of development and that the vessel design is novel and therefore untested. Click here to view the full report or here to sign up to receive research as it is published.All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisongroup.com About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the widest pool of global investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached - across institutions, family offices, wealth managers and retail investors - Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the darkest pools of capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows, events or virtual meetings. Having been the first in-market 17 years ago, Edison now has more than 100 analysts covering every economic sector. Headquartered in London, Edison also has offices in New York, Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv and a presence in Athens, Johannesburg and Sydney. Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. For more information, please contact Edison: Andy Murphy +44 (0)20 3077 5700 industrials@edisongroup.com Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on: LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/ Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1221381 25-Jul-2021

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1221381&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 25, 2021 17:00 ET (21:00 GMT)