NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Neles (137/21)

The following information is based on the press release from Neles Corporation (Neles) published on July 23, 2021 and may be subject to change. The Board of Directors of Neles has proposed that the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) planned in September, 2021, approves an extraordinary dividend of EUR 2.00 per share that is to be distributed prior to the completion of the merger. The Ex-date is yet to be determined. Provided that the EGM approves the proposal, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards in Neles (NELES). For further information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1007724