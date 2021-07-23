Anzeige
WKN: A2P7XS ISIN: FI4000440664 Ticker-Symbol: 52R 
Tradegate
22.07.21
09:09 Uhr
13,865 Euro
+0,030
+0,22 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
NELES OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NELES OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,69013,79011:38
13,70513,77511:38
GlobeNewswire
23.07.2021 | 11:05
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Neles (137/21)

The following information is based on the press release from Neles Corporation
(Neles) published on July 23, 2021 and may be subject to change. 

The Board of Directors of Neles has proposed that the Extraordinary General
Meeting (EGM) planned in September, 2021, approves an extraordinary dividend of
EUR 2.00 per share that is to be distributed prior to the completion of the
merger. The Ex-date is yet to be determined. Provided that the EGM approves the
proposal, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of
options, regular and gross return forwards in Neles (NELES). 

For further information, please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1007724
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
