Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Holding(s) in Company

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GG00B933LL68

Issuer Name

WEISS KOREA OPPORTUNITY FUND LTD.

UK or Non-UK Issuer

Non-UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An event changing the breakdown of voting

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Aggregate of abrdn plc affiliated investment management entities with delegated voting rights on behalf of multiple managed portfolios

City of registered office (if applicable)

Edinburgh

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United Kingdom

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

09-Jul-2021

6. Date on which Issuer notified

22-Jul-2021

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 9.290610 0.000000 9.290610 6,439,050 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 15.58 0.00 15.58

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) GG00B933LL68 6,439,050 9.290610 Sub Total 8.A 6,439,050 9.290610

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold abrdn plc abrdn plc Aberdeen Asset Management PLC abrdn plc Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited 9.196824 0.000000 9.196824 abrdn plc abrdn plc Aberdeen Asset Management PLC abrdn plc Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

In reference to section 9, the shares detailed are managed by the named discretionary investment management entity within multiple portfolios on behalf of underlying clients, based on investment management agreements whereby the client has delegated the exercise of the voting power to the referenced investment manager.



This disclosure reflects the fact that the voting rights effectively held indirectly by the underlying intermediate holding company Aberdeen Asset Management PLC ("AAM PLC") and held by the investment management entity Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited ("AAML") decreased below the 10% and 15% notifiable thresholds due to the confirmation of the number of shares redeemed in the first compulsory redemption of realisation shares on 9 July 2021 and the subsequent change in total voting rights to 69,307,078.



AAM PLC now effectively holds 9.290610% and AAML holds 9.196824% of the delegated voting rights in Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd. Prior to this crossing, AAM PLC effectively held 15.895390% and AAML held 15.734932% of the delegated voting rights in Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.

12. Date of Completion

22-Jul-2021

13. Place Of Completion

Aberdeen, United Kingdom