Freitag, 23.07.2021
Das wird ja immer besser! Relay attackiert das 25-Milliarden-Ziel von zwei Seiten
WKN: A0Q163 ISIN: NL0006237562 Ticker-Symbol: HIJ2 
Tradegate
20.07.21
12:26 Uhr
34,240 Euro
+0,060
+0,18 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
AMX
23.07.2021 | 12:05
Arcadis N.V.: Arcadis reports transactions under its current share buyback program

Amsterdam, July 23, 2021 - Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading global Design & Consultancy organization for natural and built assets, has repurchased 91.282 of its own shares in the period from 16 July up to and including 22 July 2021 at an average price of €34.59. The consideration of this repurchase was €3.2 million. The repurchase is in accordance with the share buyback program to cover existing obligations under employee incentive plans and to cover commitments for stock dividend, as announced on 19 February 2021.

The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 1.7 million shares for a total consideration of €56.0 million.

For more detailed information see: https://www.arcadis.com/en/global/investors/share-information/share-buyback-program/

-End-

Improving quality of life

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

ARCADIS INVESTOR RELATIONS
Jurgen Pullens
Mobile: +31 6 51599483
E-mail: jurgen.pullens@arcadis.com

ABOUT ARCADIS
Arcadis is the leading global design & consultancy organization for natural and built assets. We maximize impact for our clients and the communities they serve by providing effective solutions through sustainable outcomes, focus and scale, and digitalization. We are over 27,000 people, active in more than 70 countries that generate €3.3 billion in revenues. We support UN-Habitat with knowledge and expertise to improve the quality of life in rapidly growing cities around the world. www.arcadis.com

REGULATED INFORMATION
This press release contains information that qualifies or may qualify as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Attachments

  • Arcadis reports transactions under its current share buyback program week 22 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a663808e-fd67-4611-ae8b-39211a685ec1)
  • Arcadis share buy back program 2021 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/953a131e-bf78-42b8-abb1-c4c74ea7bcb3)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
