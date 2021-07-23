Honeywell International Inc. - Half-year Report

Honeywell Beats Guidance And Delivers Outstanding Second-Quarter Results Driven By Sales And Profit Growth; Raises Midpoint Of Adjusted EPS Guidance By 15 Cents

- Sales Growth and Margin Expansion in All Four Segments; Orders up Over 20%

- Reported Sales up 18%, Organic Sales up 15%

- Operating Margin up 450 Basis Points to 18.1%; Segment Margin up 190 Basis Points to 20.4%

- Earnings Per Share of $2.04, Adjusted Earnings Per Share¹ of $2.02, up 60%

- Generated $1.3 Billion in Operating Cash Flow with Conversion of 89%, $1.5 Billion of Free Cash Flow with Adjusted Conversion² of 103%

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) today announced outstanding results for the second quarter that were driven by sales and segment margin growth in all four businesses. The company also raised its full-year sales, segment margin, adjusted earnings per share, and cash flow guidance.

"Building on our first-quarter momentum, we executed extremely well in the second quarter. Our results were driven by top-line growth and margin expansion in all four segments. Organic sales grew 15%, led by double-digit growth in Performance Materials and Technologies, Honeywell Building Technologies, and Safety and Productivity Solutions," said Darius Adamczyk, chairman and chief executive officer of Honeywell. "Our increased volumes, streamlined cost base, and relentless focus on execution enabled us to expand segment margin by 190 basis points to 20.4%, exceeding the high end of our guidance by 10 basis points. As a result, we delivered adjusted earnings per share1 of $2.02, up 60% year over year and above the high end of our second-quarter guidance range. Our cash performance in the second quarter was strong, as we generated $1.5 billion of free cash flow with adjusted conversion2 of 103%, all while repurchasing $1.0 billion in Honeywell shares."

Adamczyk continued, "Our strong performance in the second quarter took place in a recovering but challenging global environment. We are especially pleased to see a turnaround in several of our key end markets that were hardest hit by the pandemic, with commercial aerospace aftermarket and the UOP business returning to growth in the quarter. We are well positioned to capitalize on improving conditions as they unfold around the world and to execute on near-term growth opportunities across our portfolio, including in the warehouse automation, productivity, building products, and advanced materials markets."

As a result of the company's second-quarter performance and management's outlook for the remainder of the year, Honeywell raised its full-year sales, adjusted earnings per share, and cash flow guidance and raised the midpoint of its segment margin guidance. Full-year sales are now expected to be in the range of $34.6 billion to $35.2 billion with organic sales growth in the range of 4% to 6%. Segment margin is expected to be in the range of 20.8% - 21.1%. Adjusted earnings per share3 is expected to be $7.95 to $8.10, up 10 cents from the high end of the prior guidance range. Operating cash flow is now expected to be in the range of $5.9 billion to $6.2 billion and free cash flow is now expected to be in the range of $5.3 billion to $5.6 billion. A summary of the company's full-year guidance changes can be found in Table 1.

Honeywell sales for the second quarter were up 18% on a reported basis and up 15% on an organic basis. The second-quarter financial results can be found in Tables 2 and 3.

Aerospace sales for the second quarter were up 7% on an organic basis driven by a strong recovery in business and general aviation aftermarket demand as flight hours returned to 2019 levels, partially offset by lower defense volumes and a more gradual recovery in commercial original equipment build rates. Air transport aftermarket returned to growth as increased flight hours drove aftermarket demand. Segment margin expanded 490 basis points to 25.7%.

Honeywell Building Technologies sales for the second quarter were up 13% on an organic basis driven by broad-based global strength across the portfolio. Orders were up over 35% year over year, driven by strong bookings for building products and solutions. The buildings solutions services backlog was up over 30% year over year driven by strong bookings in North America and Asia. In addition, demand continued for our portfolio of healthy buildings solutions, with approximately $150 million of orders in the first half. Segment margin expanded 120 basis points to 22.4%.

Performance Materials and Technologies sales for the second quarter were up 10% on an organic basis driven by demand for process solutions products and thermal solutions, higher equipment volumes, licensing, and petrochemical catalyst shipments in UOP, and continued strong growth across advanced materials. Orders were up 20% year over year driven by robust demand for services, thermal solutions, catalysts, and fluorine products. Segment margin expanded 190 basis points to 20.8%.

Safety and Productivity Solutions sales for the second quarter were up 35% on an organic basis driven by another quarter of double-digit growth in the warehouse and workflow solutions, personal protective equipment, and productivity solutions and services businesses. In addition, short-cycle demand accelerated in the gas analysis and advanced sensing businesses, which both grew by high single-digits sequentially from the first quarter. Orders were up triple digits year over year in productivity solutions and services, giving us confidence in continued growth for that business. Segment margin expanded 20 basis points to 14.0%.

Honeywell will discuss its second-quarter results and updated full-year guidance during an investor conference call starting at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time today. To participate on the conference call, please dial (866) 548-4713 (domestic) or (323) 794-2093 (international) approximately ten minutes before the 8:30 a.m. EDT start. Please mention to the operator that you are dialing in for Honeywell's second-quarter 2021 earnings call or provide the conference code HON2Q21. The live webcast of the investor call as well as related presentation materials will be available through the Investor Relations section of the company's website ( www.honeywell.com/investor ). Investors can hear a replay of the conference call from 12:30 p.m. EDTJuly 23 until 12:30 p.m. EDTJuly 30 by dialing (888) 203-1112 (domestic) or (719) 457-0820 (international). The access code is 7208292.

Previous Guidance Current Guidance Sales $34.0B - $34.8B $34.6B - $35.2B Organic Growth 3% - 5% 4% - 6% Segment Margin 20.7% - 21.1% 20.8% - 21.1% Expansion Up 30 - 70 bps Up 40 - 70 bps Adjusted Earnings Per Share3 $7.75 - $8.00 $7.95 - $8.10 Adjusted Earnings Growth4 9% - 13% 12% - 14% Operating Cash Flow $5.8B - $6.1B $5.9B - $6.2B Free Cash Flow $5.2B - $5.5B $5.3B - $5.6B

2Q 2021 2Q 2020 Change Sales 8,808 7,477 18% Organic Growth 15% Segment Margin 20.4% 18.5% 190 bps Operating Income Margin 18.1% 13.6% 450 bps Earnings Per Share $2.04 $1.53 33% Adjusted Earnings Per Share1 $2.02 $1.26 60% Cash Flow from Operations 1,278 1,480 (14%) Operating Cash Flow Conversion 89% 137% (48%) Free Cash Flow 1,468 1,253 17% Adjusted Free Cash Flow Conversion2 103% 140% (37%)

AEROSPACE 2Q 2021 2Q 2020 Change Sales 2,766 2,543 9% Organic Growth 7% Segment Profit 710 528 34% Segment Margin 25.7% 20.8% 490 bps HONEYWELL BUILDING TECHNOLOGIES Sales 1,407 1,177 20% Organic Growth 13% Segment Profit 315 250 26% Segment Margin 22.4% 21.2% 120 bps PERFORMANCE MATERIALS AND TECHNOLOGIES Sales 2,552 2,218 15% Organic Growth 10% Segment Profit 530 419 26% Segment Margin 20.8% 18.9% 190 bps SAFETY AND PRODUCTIVITY SOLUTIONS Sales 2,083 1,539 35% Organic Growth 35% Segment Profit 292 213 37% Segment Margin 14.0% 13.8% 20 bps

1Adjusted EPS and adjusted EPS V% exclude 2Q20 favorable resolution of a foreign tax matter related to the spin-off transactions, changes in fair value for Garrett Motion Inc. (Garrett) equity securities, and a non-cash charge associated with a further reduction in value of reimbursement receivables following Garrett's emergence from bankruptcy on April 30, 2021 2Adjusted free cash flow conversion is free cash flow (cash flow from operations less capital expenditures plus cash receipts from Garrett) divided by adjusted net income attributable to Honeywell. Adjusted net income attributable to Honeywell excludes changes in fair value for Garrett equity securities, a non-cash charge associated with a further reduction in value of reimbursement receivables following Garrett's emergence from bankruptcy on April 30, 2021, and the 2Q20 favorable resolution of a foreign tax matter related to the spin-off transactions from net income attributable to Honeywell 3Adjusted EPS guidance excludes the $0.11 impact of the sale of the retail footwear business, a non-cash charge associated with a further reduction in value of reimbursement receivables following Garrett's emergence from bankruptcy on April 30, 2021, and any potential future one-time items that we cannot reliably predict or estimate such as pension mark-to-market and changes in fair value for Garrett equity securities 4Adjusted EPS V% guidance excludes the $0.11 impact of the sale of the retail footwear business, a non-cash charge associated with a further reduction in value of reimbursement receivables following Garrett's emergence from bankruptcy on April 30, 2021, 4Q20 pension mark-to-market, 2Q20 favorable resolution of a foreign tax matter related to the spin-off transactions, non-cash charges associated with the 2020 reduction in value of reimbursement receivables due from Garrett, net of proceeds from the settlement of related hedging transactions, and any potential future one-time items that we cannot reliably predict or estimate such as pension mark-to-market or changes in fair value for Garrett equity securities 5As discussed in the notes to the attached reconciliations, we do not provide guidance for margin or EPS on a GAAP basis

This release contains financial measures presented on a non-GAAP basis. Honeywell's non-GAAP financial measures used in this release are as follows: segment profit, on an overall Honeywell basis, a measure by which we assess operating performance, which we define as operating income adjusted for certain items as presented in the Appendix; segment margin, on an overall Honeywell basis, which we define as segment profit divided by sales; organic sales growth, which we define as sales growth less the impacts from foreign currency translation, and acquisitions and divestitures for the first 12 months following the transaction date; free cash flow, which we define as cash flow from operations less capital expenditures plus cash receipts from Garrett, if and as noted in the release; adjusted free cash flow conversion, which we define as free cash flow divided by adjusted net income attributable to Honeywell; adjusted net income attributable to Honeywell, which we define as net income attributable to Honeywell which we adjust to exclude changes in fair value for Garrett equity securities, a non-cash charge associated with a further reduction in value of reimbursement receivables following Garrett's emergence from bankruptcy on April 30, 2021, and the 2Q20 favorable resolution of a foreign tax matter related to the spin-off transactions, if and as noted in the release; and adjusted earnings per share, which we adjust to exclude pension mark-to-market, the favorable resolution of a foreign tax matter related to the spin-off transactions, non-cash charges associated with the reduction in value of reimbursement receivables due from Garrett, net of proceeds from settlement of related hedging transactions, the gain on sale of the retail footwear business, and changes in fair value for Garrett equity securities, if and as noted in the release. Management believes that, when considered together with reported amounts, these measures are useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in the analysis of ongoing operating trends. These metrics should be considered in addition to, and not as replacements for, the most comparable GAAP measure. Certain metrics presented on a non-GAAP basis represent the impact of adjusting items net of tax. The tax-effect for adjusting items is determined individually and on a case-by-case basis. Refer to the Appendix attached to this release for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Honeywell International Inc. Consolidated Statement of Operations (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Product sales $ 6,639 $ 5,743 $ 13,048 $ 12,048 Service sales 2,169 1,734 4,214 3,892 Net sales 8,808 7,477 17,262 15,940 Costs, expenses and other Cost of products sold(1) 4,734 4,163 9,285 8,537 Cost of services sold(1) 1,269 1,113 2,427 2,273 6,003 5,276 11,712 10,810 Selling, general and administrative expenses(1) 1,207 1,183 2,443 2,421 Other (income) expense (366) (291) (808) (608) Interest and other financial charges 83 90 173 163 6,927 6,258 13,520 12,786 Income before taxes 1,881 1,219 3,742 3,154 Tax expense (benefit) 434 120 847 449 Net income 1,447 1,099 2,895 2,705 Less: Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interest 17 18 38 43 Net income attributable to Honeywell $ 1,430 $ 1,081 $ 2,857 $ 2,662 Earnings per share of common stock - basic $ 2.06 $ 1.54 $ 4.11 $ 3.77 Earnings per share of common stock - assuming dilution $ 2.04 $ 1.53 $ 4.06 $ 3.74 Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic 693.8 702.3 695.0 705.9 Weighted average number of shares outstanding - assuming dilution 702.5 708.1 703.5 712.6

(1) Cost of products and services sold and Selling, general and administrative expenses include amounts for repositioning and other charges, the service cost component of pension and other postretirement (income) expense, and stock compensation expense.

Honeywell International Inc. Segment Data (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Net Sales 2021 2020 2021 2020 Aerospace $ 2,766 $ 2,543 $ 5,398 $ 5,904 Honeywell Building Technologies 1,407 1,177 2,765 2,458 Performance Materials and Technologies 2,552 2,218 4,898 4,615 Safety and Productivity Solutions 2,083 1,539 4,201 2,963 Total $ 8,808 $ 7,477 $ 17,262 $ 15,940

Reconciliation of Segment Profit to Income Before Taxes Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Segment Profit 2021 2020 2021 2020 Aerospace $ 710 $ 528 $ 1,472 $ 1,465 Honeywell Building Technologies 315 250 620 512 Performance Materials and Technologies 530 419 964 931 Safety and Productivity Solutions 292 213 595 391 Corporate (54) (25) (83) (66) Total segment profit 1,793 1,385 3,568 3,233 Interest and other financial charges (83) (90) (173) (163) Stock compensation expense (1) (39) (34) (116) (78) Pension ongoing income (2) 272 198 548 396 Other postretirement income (2) 18 14 35 27 Repositioning and other charges (3,4) (101) (280) (242) (342) Other (5) 21 26 122 81 Income before taxes $ 1,881 $ 1,219 $ 3,742 $ 3,154

(1) Amounts included in Selling, general and administrative expenses. (2) Amounts included in Cost of products and services sold and Selling, general and administrative expenses (service costs) and Other income (expense) (non-service cost components). (3) Amounts included in Cost of products and services sold, Selling, general and administrative expenses, and Other (income) expense. (4) Includes repositioning, asbestos, and environmental expenses. (5) Amounts include the other components of Other (income) expense not included within other categories in this reconciliation. Equity income of affiliated companies is included in segment profit.

Honeywell International Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 11,427 $ 14,275 Short-term investments 891 945 Accounts receivable - net 6,947 6,827 Inventories 4,723 4,489 Other current assets 1,664 1,639 Total current assets 25,652 28,175 Investments and long-term receivables 1,358 685 Property, plant and equipment - net 5,520 5,570 Goodwill 17,135 16,058 Other intangible assets - net 3,748 3,560 Insurance recoveries for asbestos related liabilities 342 366 Deferred income taxes 762 760 Other assets 9,428 9,412 Total assets $ 63,945 $ 64,586 LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 6,139 $ 5,750 Commercial paper and other short-term borrowings 3,573 3,597 Current maturities of long-term debt 1,645 2,445 Accrued liabilities 6,786 7,405 Total current liabilities 18,143 19,197 Long-term debt 16,138 16,342 Deferred income taxes 2,302 2,113 Postretirement benefit obligations other than pensions 225 242 Asbestos-related liabilities 1,819 1,920 Other liabilities 7,109 6,975 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 7 7 Shareowners' equity 18,202 17,790 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and shareowners'

equity $ 63,945 $ 64,586

Honeywell International Inc. Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 1,447 $ 1,099 $ 2,895 $ 2,705 Less: Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interest 17 18 38 43 Net income attributable to Honeywell 1,430 1,081 2,857 2,662 Adjustments to reconcile net income attributable to Honeywell to net cash

provided by operating activities: Depreciation 164 161 335 314 Amortization 120 89 290 179 Gain on sale of non-strategic businesses and assets - - (90) - Repositioning and other charges 101 280 242 342 Net payments for repositioning and other charges (163) (198) (358) (309) Pension and other postretirement income (290) (211) (583) (423) Pension and other postretirement benefit payments (13) (9) (27) (23) Stock compensation expense 39 34 116 78 Deferred income taxes 38 (219) 101 (277) Other (181) (106) (277) (285) Changes in assets and liabilities, net of the effects of acquisitions and

divestitures: Accounts receivable (270) 735 (127) 776 Inventories (113) (168) (271) (331) Other current assets (32) (60) (98) 106 Accounts payable 345 (310) 402 (364) Accrued liabilities 103 381 (256) (26) Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities 1,278 1,480 2,256 2,419 Cash flows from investing activities: Expenditures for property, plant and equipment (185) (227) (406) (366) Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment - - 14 7 Increase in investments (661) (1,023) (1,397) (1,671) Decrease in investments 719 746 1,331 1,589 Receipts from Garrett Motion Inc. 375 - 375 - Receipts (payments) from settlements of derivative contracts (163) (204) (23) 83 Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (24) - (1,327) - Proceeds from sales of businesses, net of fees paid - - 190 - Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities 61 (708) (1,243) (358) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of commercial paper and other short-term borrowings 1,090 3,710 2,358 7,165 Payments of commercial paper and other short-term borrowings (1,089) (3,721) (2,355) (7,094) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 47 31 114 97 Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 4 5,974 27 7,101 Payments of long-term debt (18) (93) (835) (1,218) Repurchases of common stock (1,027) (62) (1,849) (1,985) Cash dividends paid (664) (650) (1,304) (1,285) Other (3) (2) (33) (40) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (1,660) 5,187 (3,877) 2,741 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 30 98 16 (91) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (291) 6,057 (2,848) 4,711 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 11,718 7,721 14,275 9,067 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 11,427 $ 13,778 $ 11,427 $ 13,778

Honeywell International Inc. Reconciliation of Organic Sales % Change (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021 Honeywell Reported sales % change 18% Less: Foreign currency translation 3% Less: Acquisitions, divestitures and other, net -% Organic sales % change 15% Aerospace Reported sales % change 9% Less: Foreign currency translation 1% Less: Acquisitions, divestitures and other, net 1% Organic sales % change 7% Honeywell Building Technologies Reported sales % change 20% Less: Foreign currency translation 7% Less: Acquisitions, divestitures and other, net -% Organic sales % change 13% Performance Materials and Technologies Reported sales % change 15% Less: Foreign currency translation 4% Less: Acquisitions, divestitures and other, net 1% Organic sales % change 10% Safety and Productivity Solutions Reported sales % change 35% Less: Foreign currency translation 3% Less: Acquisitions, divestitures and other, net (3)% Organic sales % change 35%

Honeywell International Inc. Reconciliation of Segment Profit to Operating Income and Calculation of Segment Profit and Operating Income

Margins (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) Three Months Ended June 30, Twelve Months

Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2020 Segment profit $ 1,793 $ 1,385 $ 6,665 Stock compensation expense (1) (39) (34) (168) Repositioning, Other (2,3) (119) (295) (641) Pension and other postretirement service costs (4) (37) (38) (160) Operating income $ 1,598 $ 1,018 $ 5,696 Segment profit $ 1,793 $ 1,385 $ 6,665 ÷ Net sales $ 8,808 $ 7,477 $ 32,637 Segment profit margin % 20.4 % 18.5 % 20.4 % Operating income $ 1,598 $ 1,018 $ 5,696 ÷ Net sales $ 8,808 $ 7,477 $ 32,637 Operating income margin % 18.1 % 13.6 % 17.5 %

(1) Included in Selling, general and administrative expenses. (2) Includes repositioning, asbestos, environmental expenses, and equity income adjustment. (3) Included in Cost of products and services sold, Selling, general and administrative expenses and Other (income) expense. (4) Included in Cost of products and services sold and Selling, general and administrative expenses.

Honeywell International Inc. Reconciliation of Earnings per Share to Adjusted Earnings per Share (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Twelve Months

Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2020 Earnings per share of common stock - assuming dilution (1) $ 2.04 $ 1.53 $ 6.72 Pension mark-to-market expense (2) - - 0.04 Separation related tax adjustment (3) - (0.27) (0.26) Changes in fair value for Garrett equity securities (4) (0.03) - - Garrett-related adjustments (5) 0.01 - 0.60 Adjusted earnings per share of common stock - assuming dilution $ 2.02 $ 1.26 $ 7.10

(1) For the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, adjusted earnings per share utilizes weighted average shares of approximately 702.5 million and 708.1 million. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, adjusted earnings per share utilizes weighted average shares of 711.2 million. (2) Pension mark-to-market expense uses a blended tax rate of 25% for 2020. (3) For the three months ended June 30, 2020 and twelve months ended December 31, 2020, separation related tax adjustment of $186 million ($186 million net of tax) includes the favorable resolution of a foreign tax matter related to the spin-off transactions. (4) For the three months ended June 30, 2021, the adjustment was $16 million net of tax due to changes in fair value for Garrett equity securities. (5) For the three months ended June 30, 2021, the adjustment was $7 million net of tax due to a non-cash charge associated with a further reduction in value of reimbursement receivables following Garrett's emergence from bankruptcy on April 30, 2021. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, the adjustment was $427 million net of tax due to the non-cash charges associated with the reduction in value of reimbursement receivables due from Garrett, net of proceeds from settlement of related hedging transactions.

Honeywell International Inc. Reconciliation of Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow, Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable

to Honeywell to Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Honeywell , and Calculation of Adjusted Free Cash Flow

Conversion (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) Three Months

Ended

June 30, 2021 Three Months

Ended

June 30, 2020 Cash provided by operating activities $ 1,278 $ 1,480 Expenditures for property, plant and equipment (185) (227) Garrett cash receipts 375 - Free cash flow 1,468 1,253 Net income attributable to Honeywell 1,430 1,081 Separation related tax adjustment - (186) Changes in fair value for Garrett equity securities (1) (16) - Garrett related adjustment (2) 7 - Adjusted net income attributable to Honeywell $ 1,421 $ 895 Cash provided by operating activities $ 1,278 $ 1,480 ÷ Net income (loss) attributable to Honeywell $ 1,430 $ 1,081 Operating cash flow conversion % 89 % 137 % Free cash flow $ 1,468 $ 1,253 ÷ Adjusted net income attributable to Honeywell $ 1,421 $ 895 Adjusted free cash flow conversion % 103 % 140 %

(1) The adjustment due to changes in fair value for Garrett equity securities. (2) For the three months ended June 30, 2021, the adjustment was $7 million net of tax due to a non-cash charge associated with a further reduction in value of reimbursement receivables following Garrett's emergence from bankruptcy on April 30, 2021.

Honeywell International Inc. Reconciliation of Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow (Unaudited) Twelve Months

Ended

December 31,

2021(E) ($B) Cash provided by operating activities ~$5.9 - $6.2 Expenditures for property, plant and equipment ~(1) Garrett cash receipts 0.4 Free cash flow ~$5.3 - $5.6

Honeywell International Inc. Reconciliation of Expected Earnings per Share to Adjusted Earnings per Share (Unaudited) Twelve Months

Ended

December 31,

2021(E) Earnings per share of common stock - assuming dilution (1) $8.05 - $8.20 Gain on sale of retail footwear business (2) (0.11) Garrett-related adjustments (3) 0.01 Adjusted earnings per share of common stock - assuming dilution $7.95 - $8.10

(1) For the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, expected earnings per share utilizes weighted average shares of approximately 703 million. (2) For the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, the adjustment was $72 million net of tax due to the gain on sale of the retail footwear business. (3) For the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, adjustment was $7 million net of tax due to a non-cash charge associated with a further reduction in value of reimbursement receivables following Garrett's emergence from bankruptcy on April 30, 2021.

