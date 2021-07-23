A PV inverter manufacturing facility operated by Sineng. " data-medium-file="https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/1627026123960-600x400.jpg" data-large-file="https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/1627026123960-1200x800.jpg" />With this new factory, the annual production capacity of the Chinese PV inverter maker has reached 23 GW.Chinese PV inverter manufacturer Sineng Electric has inaugurated a 10 GW inverter manufacturing facility in Tongxin County, in China's Ningxia province. "This project is expected to enhance the company's capability to meet the growing ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...